Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2022

January 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 04:31 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:48 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:54 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 10:15 AM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 05:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will slowly decrease today and tonight and remain below advisory thresholds through Friday afternoon. The next in a series of northwest swells will arrive by Friday night, pushing surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores into the low end High Surf Advisory (HSA) range. Another larger northwest swell arrives on Tuesday morning with solid HSA conditions expected from Tuesday into Wednesday. 


South shore surf will remain very small today and tomorrow, with a small boost possible from Friday into the weekend. Very small surf will continue along east facing shores into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




