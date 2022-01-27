Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 04:31 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:48 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:54 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 10:15 AM HST. Low -0.4 feet 05:30 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will slowly decrease today and tonight and remain below advisory thresholds through Friday afternoon. The next in a series of northwest swells will arrive by Friday night, pushing surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores into the low end High Surf Advisory (HSA) range. Another larger northwest swell arrives on Tuesday morning with solid HSA conditions expected from Tuesday into Wednesday.

South shore surf will remain very small today and tomorrow, with a small boost possible from Friday into the weekend. Very small surf will continue along east facing shores into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.