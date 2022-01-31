COVID-19 test kits. PC: Courtesy MEO.

Maui Economic Opportunity received nearly 1,000 COVID-19 home test kits from the County of Maui and the state Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

The antigen tests will be used by the Maui County nonprofit agency to test staff frequently exposed to the public as well as clients in need.

MEO also received another 70 test kits from Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center on Monday, Jan. 31.

The Flowflex test kits will be distributed to MEO staff and clients throughout Maui County, including Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and East Maui branches. MEO staff come in contact daily with the public, especially at Head Start preschool centers and on paratransit and Human Services buses. Clients consist of more vulnerable populations, including kupuna and persons with disabilities.

“MEO thanks the County of Maui, state Health Department and Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center for the test kits, which will come in really handy,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We have remained open since the beginning of the pandemic and our staff face potential exposure every day. These kits will help keep our staff and clients safe and provide that valued peace of mind.”

For more information about the test kits, contact Executive Assistant Lee Imada by phone at 808-243-4306 or email at [email protected]