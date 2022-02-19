Maui County to resume modified driver’s license basic skills tests starting Feb. 23
Modified driver’s license basic skills tests will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing announced.
The modified tests are in lieu of traditional road tests because of COVID-19 precautions. The tests are for learner’s permit holders seeking driver’s licenses for Class 3 vehicles, which are passenger vehicles less than 18,000 pounds.
Appointment requests for modified skills tests will be accepted starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. To make an appointment, call 808-270-8080. Test site locations and instructions will be provided when appointments are confirmed.
Commercial driver’s license skills testing also will resume for Maui island. CDL permit holders may call 808-270-7363 for appointment information.