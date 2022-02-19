Maui News

Maui County to resume modified driver’s license basic skills tests starting Feb. 23

February 19, 2022, 10:50 PM HST
* Updated February 19, 10:51 PM
PC: file Wendy Osher

Modified driver’s license basic skills tests will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing announced. 

The modified tests are in lieu of traditional road tests because of COVID-19 precautions. The tests are for learner’s permit holders seeking driver’s licenses for Class 3 vehicles, which are passenger vehicles less than 18,000 pounds.

Appointment requests for modified skills tests will be accepted starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. To make an appointment, call 808-270-8080. Test site locations and instructions will be provided when appointments are confirmed.

Commercial driver’s license skills testing also will resume for Maui island. CDL permit holders may call 808-270-7363 for appointment information.

