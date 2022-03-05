Maui News

Full road closure on West Vineyard Street in Wailuku to begin Monday, March 7

March 5, 2022, 7:54 AM HST
Four-level parking structure in Wailuku Town, currently under construction, at the corner of Church and Vineyard Streets. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

A full road closure on West Vineyard Street in Wailuku, between Church and High streets, will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday, March 7, according to an announcement from the County of Maui Department of Management.

Crews from MIRA Image Construction LLC will be working on upgrading underground utilities as part of the Wailuku Town Improvement Project.

During the road closures on West Vineyard Street, traffic will be detoured around the construction area. The street will remain open to “local traffic” only and emergency vehicles. Traffic control will also be in place to help ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists.

At the end of each shift, all traffic control and detours will be broken down and the road opened to the public during non-working hours. (Refer to the attached map for details.)

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider using alternate routes during road closures.

“We’re excited over the progress the County has made on Wailuku’s various road improvements and construction of the new four-level parking structure,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “We extend a big mahalo for everyone’s patience and understanding during this time.”

For the latest updates on the Wailuku Town Improvement Project, visit www.wailukulive.com.

WCC Ph1A – Upper Vineyard Detour Plan
