Crews respond to brush fire along Haleakalā Highway
(12:23 p.m. 3.11.22)
Maui fire crews and first responders are on the scene of a brush fire along the Haleakalā Highway. Motorists reported seeing smoke and flames in the area off of the shoulder of the highway in the makai bound direction at around 12:23 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022. Ground crews were on scene at last report, with several fire trucks responding. Crews were using the shoulder and outside lane to stage equipment for initial firefighting efforts.
*This post will be updated with further information as it becomes available.
