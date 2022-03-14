File Image Courtesy County of Maui.

Curbside trash collections have been rescheduled for pickup to Tuesday, March 15, in Pāʻia. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management reports that the delay is due to a personnel shortage. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas.

The affected areas are Hāna Highway in Pāʻia, Stable Road, Nalu Place, Aleiki Place, ʻAe Place, Alenui Street, Aolani Place, Hōkū Place, Kūʻau Beach Place, Kaimao Street, Kai Place, Lana Street, Loio Place, Luna Place, Meha Place and all surrounding streets and roads.