KAHULUI

The trio Streetlight Cadence, winner of two Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, performs Thursday, March 17, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Streetlight Cadence

The classically trained trio Streetlight Cadence performs Thursday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. The trio once played on the streets of Waikīkī to earn money while attending college. With their family-friendly storytelling style, they’ve won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards for alternative music. To purchase tickets, call 242-7409 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, go online anytime at mauiarts.org, or stop at the MACC box office during business hours.

Schaeffer exhibit ends Saturday

A statewide juried exhibition of Hawaiʻi artists and their depiction of island people continues through Saturday, March 19, at the Schaeffer Gallery. The gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open during select events Tuesday through Saturday until 7:30 p.m. at the Castle and Yokouchi Pavilion. Admission is free.

Hawaii songwriters/performers Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos appear in a rare talk-story and performance concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday.

Santos, Kapono in concert

Hawaiʻi performers /songwriters Jerry Santos and Henry Kapono are combining their talents to perform at the open-air Yokouchi Pavilion at Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, March 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 808-242-7409 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, go online anytime at mauiarts.org, or stop at the box office during business hours.

Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa

A festival honoring Prince Jonah Kūhiō takes place Friday, March 18 from 3:30 to 9 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. Festivities are free to the public and include hula, exhibits, keiki activities, and other entertainment. For more information, call 808-264-8779.

Lively life-after-death play

The New Zealand-based Indian Ink Theatre presents a new play “Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream” Friday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m. The production, is inspired by Ernest Becker’s Pulitzer prized-winning Denial Of Death, takes place in the cosmopolitan city of Mumbai. It is a tale of introspection as the main character, while passing into afterlife, is harassed by a vulture and confronts mankind’s self-destructive ways. To buy tickets, send an email to [email protected] or call 808-242-7409.

Hoʻomau 2022

A fund-raising festival “Hoʻomau 2022,” supporting the perpetuation of the Hawaiian language, is scheduled Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to sunset at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens. The festival, supporting Punana Leo O Maui, includes Hawaiian music, crafts, demonstrations, a keiki fun zone, food and a silent auction. Performers include Nāpua Greig, Kuana Torres-Kahele, and Kamalei Kawaʻa and Hawaiian hula dance troops.

Multiple Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’ performs Wednesday night, March 23, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Keb’ Mo’ at MACC

Blues singer/songwriter Keb’ Mo’ performs Wednesday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. His special guest is John Cruz. Raised in Compton, California, Keb’ Mo’ has received five Grammys and 14 Blues Foundation Awards and performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House. To purchase tickets, call 242-7409 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, go online anytime at mauiarts.org, or stop at the MACC box office during business hours.

WAILUKU

Maui film premiere

The Maui film premiere “Whistle For My Horses” takes place at the ʻĪao Theatre Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. The film is written and produced by Lahaina resident Everett Peacock, directed by Josh Zup, cinematography by Christiaan Phleger, and music by Josh Zup, Shiloh Orion, and Avi Ronan. Tickets at MauiOnstage.com. For more information, contact Everett, 732-2625.

Kanekoa in concert

The band Kanekoa performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, March 19, at 6 p.m. Described as “ʻukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock,” the group plays island-flavored music. For ticket information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Tepora performs

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, March 21, at 8:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with Geri Valdriz perform at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays the lap steel guitar and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Pianist, singer Fraser

David Fraser with surprise guests performs the blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, March 23, at 8:30 a.m. Free show. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Jimmy C Jazz, Coffee Attic

Jimmy C Jazz plays smooth jazz for an indoor free show at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, March 25, at 6 p..m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-95

LAHAINA

St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday

The House Shakers will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Thursday, March 17, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the main stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Paddy’s Day, Down The Hatch

Down The Hatch is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Thursday, March 17. For more details, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Bagpipe ceremony

The Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley performs a sunset ceremony Thursday, March 17, followed by the Pohai Duo Trio from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the rooftop. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call, 808-669-MICK.

West, McKinley, Poasi at Fleetwoods

Paul West plays during happy hour Friday, March 18, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the rooftop, followed by the Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Levi Poasi from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Night dancing, Thursday-Saturday

Dancing takes place late night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 17, 18, 19, from 10 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Down The Hatch. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

McLaughlin, Friends

Shawn McLauglin & Friends sing a variety of songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Gracie Welton

Gracie Welton performs a variety of songs during happy hour at Down The Hatch Friday, March 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Quick music

Brant Quick performs a variety of songs, including island music at Down The Hatch Monday, March 21, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Happy hour with Hartz

Will Hartz performs during happy hour at Down The Hatch from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs at Down The Hatch Wednesday, March 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 661-4900.

Gift, crafts at Gateway

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair is scheduled Sunday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lahaina Gateway Center. The Fair, admission and parking free to the public, features a variety of offerings from local vendors, including photography, jewelry, fine art, crafts, and gifts. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show

A free hula show occurs Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, March 22, at 2:30 p.m. at the stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Lei making show

A cultural crafts show occurs Thursday and Wednesday, March 17 and March 23, at 2:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. It includes lei making and coconut weaving. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Lahaina Arts Society fair

The Lahaina Cannery Mall hosts artists with the Lahaina Arts Society Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come and talk to artists with a display of their creations, including paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, wood carving, and jewelry. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Historic Lahaina tours

Historic 20-minutes tours are given almost daily in Lahaina, the first capital of the Hawaiian Islands. There are daytime and candlelight tours of the Baldwin Home Museum, former home of Dwight Baldwin, a missionary and medical doctor. There are also tours of the Wo Hing Museum, including a former social hall and religious temple for Chinese immigrants. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org The foundation also has a Hale Paʻi Printing Museum, where the first Hawaiian language newspaper was printed. The museum is on the campus of Lahainaluna High School, the first American school west of the Rockies. For information about Hale Paʻi, call 808-667-7040.

MĀʻALAEA

Comedian Park

Comedian Simmone Park performs in her show “Once you go Asian…” at Da Playground Maui Friday, March 18, at 8 p.m. Park has shared the stage with Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City. Park was among the top finalists and the only female in the top three in a competition among 20 comedians in North America in the “Next Best Comic” competition. Tickets at daplaygroundmaui.com/shows or call 808-727-2571.

Big Island Vibes

Da Playground Maui features Big Island Vibes Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets at daplaygroundmaui.com/shows or call 808-727-2571.

Frankereiter performs

Songwriter Donavon Frankereiter performs at Da Playground Maui Sunday, March 20, at 8 p.m. Frankereiter has written and performed a number of songs, including “Free” and “It don’t matter.” Tickets at daplaygroundmaui.com/shows or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO

Juried art show

A juried art show “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words” continues through May 13 at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The exhibit, featuring works by Hawaii photographers, opened on March 18 . Call 572-6560 for more information.

KĪHEI

Gilliom at Nalu’s

Maui entertainer Eric Gilliom performs Saturdays, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Gilliom, featured in the film “Get A Job” and in his one-man play “White Hawaiian,” is a vituoso actor/singer, performing in various music genres. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

John Cruz entertains

John Cruz, known for his song “Island Style,” appears regularly at the ProArts Playhouse on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Best to check by checking with [email protected] or calling 808-463-6550 or booking through https://bit.ly/3Jb1Zfl

Maui songwriter/performer Anthony Pfluke performs his island-style music Sunday, March 20, at Nalu’s.

Pfluke at Nalu’s

Maui songwriter Anthony Pfluke performs his music Sunday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Kuala’au performs

Ron Kuala’au sings Hawaiian melodies at Nalu’s Mondays, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. He’s played with Grammy Award winner George Kahumoku and recorded a collection of songs in his “Koko” album collaborating with Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Zanuck Lindsey. Some of the songs include melodies about areas of Maui including Mākena and Waiehu. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig sings a variety of music, including his own songs on Thursday, March 17, at the South Shore Tiki Lounge from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Craig has performed as John Lennon in the Fab Four Beatles tribute show in Las Vegas. For more information, call 874-6444.

Lewis performs, dancing later

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, March 18, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on youtube.com Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, call 874-6444.

WAILEA

St. Patrick’s at Mulligans

Mulligans On The Blue is holding a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with live music Thursday, March 17, from noon through the last band, which starts to play at 7 p.m. The first 50 people through the door receive a Mulligans T-shirt. Face painting for children is free from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1311.

Free hula workshop

A complementary “Papa Hula” dance workshop is scheduled Fridays, March 18, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the performance area at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-866-5086.

Artist Gagnon

Artist Phillip Gagnon will be appearing at Martin & MacArthur at The Shops At Wailea on Friday-Saturday, March 18-19. He’ll be at the gallery from 1 p.m. to 6 pm. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-281-2088.

Island Soul performs

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, March 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1311.

