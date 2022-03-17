PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui announced it is postponing its annual Maui Matsuri Festival this year and will focus instead on the “Children’s Day – Kodomo no Hi” event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 7 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The event on May 7 will feature multi-cultural entertainment by children, for children, and offer free children’s activities with many craft and cultural booths around center stage.

With JCSM pushing back the 2021 Maui Matsuri Festival from May to November last year, and many participating organizations still regaining their pre-pandemic capacities, the decision was made to honor the perpetual theme of the Matsuri – Kodomo No Tame Ni (For the Sake of the Children) – and focus on a one-day event for children.

“The past few years have been extremely challenging for our children and we wanted to offer a fun day that shared not only the Japanese heritage, but other cultures with art and creativity,” said Deron Furukawa, President of the JCSM. “We are excited to host this event for our community in May and look forward to the return of the Maui Matsuri Festival next year.”

Children’s Day was originally known as Tango no Sekku (literally nearing the seventh sign of the Chinese zodiac, but usually translated as Boys Day) and was a celebration for boys, according to Nippon.com. In 1948, the holiday was officially changed to celebrate the health and growth of both girls and boys.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Interested nonprofit organizations wanting to offer free, hands-on activities for the children’s event, or an opportunity for their children to perform at the event, are encouraged to call 808-283-9999 for more information by March 31.