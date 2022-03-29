Maui native Isaac Bancaco is the new executive chef of Pacific’o on the Beach. Photo courtesy of Spencer Starnes/Pacific’o on the Beach Pacific’o on the Beach in Lahaina. Photo courtesy of Spencer Starnes/Pacific’o on the Beach Pacific’o on the Beach launched a new concept and upgraded menu. Photo courtesy of Spencer Starnes/Pacific’o on the Beach

Pacific’o on the Beach in Lahaina announced today its new executive chef, Maui’s Isaac Bancaco, along with upgrades to its restaurant space, menu and concept.

Maui native Bancaco was recently brought on to lead Pacific’o’s team, which includes executive sous chef McKenna Shea and bar manager Mari Howe.

A news release said the executive chef is recognized for his “innovative style, contributions to the local Hawaiian food community and his distinctive credo rooted in deep love for his land.”

“It’s fun to work with a group of forward thinkers who support free-flowing creativity,” Bancaco said in the news release. “Guests will discover unexpected twists to classics like southern fried chicken but cooked the traditional Hawaiian way and served with malasadas or the mahi-mahi Wellington paired with lobster tail wrapped like lau lau.”

Bancaco was voted Maui No Ka ‘Oi magazined Chef of the Year in 2014 and has experience in Mainland and local restaurants, including Andaz Maui Resort at Wailea’s Ka’ana Kitchen and Grand Wailea’s Humuhumunukunukuapua‘a Restaurant.

The announcement said Pacific’o also has a new leadership team, which adds managing partners Michele and Qiana Di Bari of the famous Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina in Lahaina. Original partner Louis Coulombe heads the team.

Restauranteur Michele Di Bari lends his expertise in food and beverage operations while his wife, Qiana Di Bari, a former music business executive, handles marketing relations and brand communication, the release said.

The revamped restaurant includes new light fixtures, dining tables and chairs, restaurant doors and countertop, among other upgrades.

Established in 1993, Pacific’o is Maui’s only restaurant with its own farm, now growing up to 150 crops, according to its news release.

The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.pacificomaui.com or call (808) 667-4341.