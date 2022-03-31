Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
9-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:20 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:20 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:29 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:41 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly trend down into tonight as a north northwest swell declines. A new long-period, northwest swell associated with a large batch of gales far northwest of the islands will begin to build down the island chain early Friday morning. This swell is expected to peak Friday night into Saturday, with surf heights likely reaching advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores, before easing into early next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will trend up late today and become rough Friday through the weekend as the trades increase. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background pulses. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




