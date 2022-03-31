Maui Surf Forecast for March 31, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|9-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly trend down into tonight as a north northwest swell declines. A new long-period, northwest swell associated with a large batch of gales far northwest of the islands will begin to build down the island chain early Friday morning. This swell is expected to peak Friday night into Saturday, with surf heights likely reaching advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores, before easing into early next week.
Surf along east facing shores will trend up late today and become rough Friday through the weekend as the trades increase. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background pulses.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com