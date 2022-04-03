Waterman opened exclusively in Hawai‘i theaters on Friday, April 1, and in two days, it climbed to the No. 1 documentary in America. Because of this success, Waterman will be expanding west to Utah, Idaho, and Arizona on April 8 and in Southern California on April 15.

“Waterman and Duke’s creed of aloha are exactly what people need right now,” said David Ulich, Waterman producer. “The film’s opening weekend success is testament to how much Duke is revered and what he can still teach us today.”

Waterman ranks as the third highest per-screen average in North America and outperforms Warner Brothers, Sony Pictures Classics, Neon, and IFC as the No. 1 Grossing Documentary in America this weekend.

“A huge mahalo to everyone who has come out to theaters, perhaps for the first time since COVID, to see Waterman and honor Duke,” said Isaac Halasima, Waterman Director “Consolidated Theatres has been an amazing partner in the film’s success, and we are so grateful.”

Waterman is available in 13 theaters throughout Hawai‘i, including the Consolidated Theatres at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Maui. This afternoon, catch Isaac Halasima, Co-Producer Chet Thomas, and Associate Producer Billy Pratt at Ward Consolidated Theatre for a special Q&A opportunity following the film.

Isaac Halasima, Co-Producer Chet Thomas, and Associate Producer Billy Pratt. PC: courtesy.

“Waterman is a must-see film, and it is little wonder that it has captured the hearts of audiences throughout its opening weekend. The legendary Duke Kahanamoku embodied the spirit of Hawai‘i, athleticism, and aloha, and Waterman so powerfully celebrates this spirit,” said Consolidated Theatres Marketing and Events Manager, Kyler Kokubun. “Consolidated Theatres is honored to be able to present this inspiring documentary and continue our century-long tradition of providing unforgettable experiences to the community.”

Waterman is made possible by The Foundation for Global Sports Development and its media division Sidewinder Films, and is distributed by Purdie Distribution.

The film explores the journey of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku and his influence as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing.

Tickets are available at www.fandango.com. Maui showtimes are posted online.