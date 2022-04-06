Maui News

Youth Services program builds family strengthening at ʻOhana Night

April 6, 2022, 8:37 AM HST
La‘akea Wells takes a photo of a family at Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services ‘Ohana Night on March 24. The photo will be turned into a puzzle for families to assemble together. PC: MEO

Fourteen families – 65 individuals in total – joined Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services ‘Ohana Night and enjoyed a meal, took a family photo and played Outburst on March 24 at MEO in Wailuku.

Mary Leyva, the Maui County Tobacco-Free coordinator, also spoke to the group about the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping.

The evening opened with dinner, an activity that studies show strengthens families. Then, they played Outburst with winning families choosing different board games to take home to play, which promotes bonding.

Each family took a photo together that will be turned into a puzzle for the next family-strengthening activity. Families will work on the puzzle together, record their progress and have the puzzle framed.

MEO Youth Services runs suicide, bullying, substance abuse and tobacco prevention programs for intermediate and high school youths on Maui and Moloka‘i. Programs are offered in-school, after-school and during extended school breaks and include community service, leadership, cultural and career-oriented activities with the goal of reducing risk factors for youths and strengthening families.

For more information about Youth Services, call 808-243-4315.

