Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tours Maui Food Bank
April 7, 2022, 11:42 AM HST
* Updated April 7, 11:47 AM
Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos was spotted earlier this week at the Maui Food Bank, one of the many organizations he made personal donations to in the second half of 2021.
The tech billionaire moved to Maui during the COVID-19 pandemic, making a round of donations to nonprofits dedicated to food security, social service and humanitarian efforts.
“Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, and Shep Gordon stopped by for a tour of the Food Bank,” said Marlene Rice, Development Director at the Maui Food Bank. “It was wonderful to meet Jeff, and we are very grateful for the generosity he has extended to Maui Food Bank and other nonprofits on Maui.”
While the exact amount of the contribution to the Maui Food Bank was not disclosed, it was at the time, described as a “significant personal donation,” that would go towards helping the hungry on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.
The gift was expected to help alleviate immediate hunger and restock some of the depleted staples in the Wailuku warehouse, according to an earlier acknowledgement of the donation by the nonprofit.
Some of the monetary donations gifted by Jeff Bezos on Maui in 2021 include:
- The Maui Farm
- Hawai‘i Land Trust
- Mālama Family Recovery Center
- Habitat for Humanity Maui
- Grow Some Good
- Feed My Sheep
- Maui Food Bank
- Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui
- Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers
- Family Life Center (from the Bezos Day One Families Fund)
- Maui Memorial Medical Center