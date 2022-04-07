The reggae pop band Iration puts forth breezy positive vibes in concert on Maui Friday.

As much as the COVID-19 pandemic might have slowed their tour a year ago, Iration frontman Micah Pueschel likes to create songs that counteract the negative.

“There’s always an element of optimism,” Pueschel told Jeff Gora on Artist Waves in an interview.

Iration has a natural affinity for reggae and island sounds. Their love and appreciation for music spans across a wide range of styles and genres including rock, pop, R&B and funk.

Raised on the Big Island before becoming a Southern Califonia resident, Pueschel prefers to reminisce about the good times including the song “Guava Lane.”

“Let’s take it back, take it back to Guava Lane,” he sings.

While some artists were canceling tours, Iration preferred to continue, and hoped people would take the time to listen to their Coastin’ album — and they did.

The songs focus on positive vibes but are real. The song “Smile” is about a friend, a Navy Seal who committed suicide and another friend who died in a drunk driving accident.

In a different interview a year ago, he said the song “Smile” was meant to celebrate the best parts of their friends’ lives and remind people “to smile and enjoy life.”

Joining Iration as special guests are The Movement and Anuhea. The concert is at A&B Amphitheatre and Yokouchi Pavilion at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket purchases can only be made online at www.MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. But use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-SHOW, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

