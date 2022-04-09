Real Estate

Falsetto contest, authentic cuisine celebrate Hawaiian art festival

April 9, 2022, 8:00 AM HST
* Updated April 7, 8:48 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hula performances, a Hawaiian feast, and a falsetto singing contest are among the events taking place on April 16 at the Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua, as part of its 30th annual Celebration of the Arts. Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka is pictured above. Courtesy photo.

A falsetto singing contest and a “Celebration of Island Tastes” are part of the events occurring on April 16 at the newly renovated, open-air Aloha Garden Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The Saturday events, starting at 5:30 p.m., are a part of the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts at the resort.

Entertainment that night includes music by the Kamehameha Schools Maui Music Ensemble and also Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest.

Carmen Hulu Lindsey. PC: courtesy

Several groups will perform the hula, including Nāpua Greig and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, Kahulu Maluo-Pearson and Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu, and Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.

Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu. PC: courtesy

The evening will also include a feast of Hawaiʻi’s best traditional foods from the land and the sea. The lu‘au-style menu will include:

  • Imu steamed kalua pork (kalua pua‘a)
  • Imu steamed sweet potato (kalua ‘uala)
  • Imu steamed turkey (kalua pelehū)
  • Steamed pork and beef (laulau)
  • Octopus with lūʻau leaf and coconut milk (lūʻau he‘e)
  • Steamed and mashed taro (poi)
  • Chicken with long rice
  • Fern shoot salad (pohole)
  • Diced ahi seafood salad (ahi poke)
  • Rice
  • Coconut pudding (haupia)
  • Coconut cake
  • Coffee and tea
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. PC: courtesy
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There will be complimentary valet parking for customers. For more information about the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts, visit www.celebrationofthearts.org or call 808-665-7089 for tickets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, April 7-13 and click here.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant 2Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Tours Maui Food Bank 3State Tourism Management Bill Advances Maui Clamoring For Solutions Mckelvey Says 4Kihei Roundabout Construction Fuels Traffic Project Concerns 5Study Sheltered Homelessness Down But Unsheltered Rates Rise In Maui County 6Where Are 21000 Used Tennis Balls On Maui Ending Up