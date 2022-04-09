Falsetto contest, authentic cuisine celebrate Hawaiian art festival
A falsetto singing contest and a “Celebration of Island Tastes” are part of the events occurring on April 16 at the newly renovated, open-air Aloha Garden Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.
The Saturday events, starting at 5:30 p.m., are a part of the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts at the resort.
Entertainment that night includes music by the Kamehameha Schools Maui Music Ensemble and also Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest.
Several groups will perform the hula, including Nāpua Greig and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, Kahulu Maluo-Pearson and Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu, and Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.
The evening will also include a feast of Hawaiʻi’s best traditional foods from the land and the sea. The lu‘au-style menu will include:
- Imu steamed kalua pork (kalua pua‘a)
- Imu steamed sweet potato (kalua ‘uala)
- Imu steamed turkey (kalua pelehū)
- Steamed pork and beef (laulau)
- Octopus with lūʻau leaf and coconut milk (lūʻau he‘e)
- Steamed and mashed taro (poi)
- Chicken with long rice
- Fern shoot salad (pohole)
- Diced ahi seafood salad (ahi poke)
- Rice
- Coconut pudding (haupia)
- Coconut cake
- Coffee and tea
There will be complimentary valet parking for customers. For more information about the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts, visit www.celebrationofthearts.org or call 808-665-7089 for tickets.
