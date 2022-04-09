Hula performances, a Hawaiian feast, and a falsetto singing contest are among the events taking place on April 16 at the Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua, as part of its 30th annual Celebration of the Arts. Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka is pictured above. Courtesy photo.

A falsetto singing contest and a “Celebration of Island Tastes” are part of the events occurring on April 16 at the newly renovated, open-air Aloha Garden Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The Saturday events, starting at 5:30 p.m., are a part of the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts at the resort.

Entertainment that night includes music by the Kamehameha Schools Maui Music Ensemble and also Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest.

Carmen Hulu Lindsey. PC: courtesy

Several groups will perform the hula, including Nāpua Greig and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, Kahulu Maluo-Pearson and Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu, and Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.

Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu. PC: courtesy

The evening will also include a feast of Hawaiʻi’s best traditional foods from the land and the sea. The lu‘au-style menu will include:

Imu steamed kalua pork (kalua pua‘a)

Imu steamed sweet potato (kalua ‘uala)

Imu steamed turkey (kalua pelehū)

Steamed pork and beef (laulau)

Octopus with lūʻau leaf and coconut milk (lūʻau he‘e)

Steamed and mashed taro (poi)

Chicken with long rice

Fern shoot salad (pohole)

Diced ahi seafood salad (ahi poke)

Rice

Coconut pudding (haupia)

Coconut cake

Coffee and tea

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. PC: courtesy

There will be complimentary valet parking for customers. For more information about the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts, visit www.celebrationofthearts.org or call 808-665-7089 for tickets.

