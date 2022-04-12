How is Hawaiian Electric doing to reduce carbon emissions? Find out in the company’s 2021-22 sustainability report.

Hawaiian Electric’s 2021-22 corporate sustainability report, which details the company’s progress on renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions, now is available online.

According to its “Taking Action on Climate Change Together”report, Hawaiian Electric said it has:

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22% last year compared to 2005 baseline levels (based on preliminary data)

Surpassed 1 gigawatt of solar capacity across the company’s five island grids

Reached a consolidated renewable portfolio standard of 38% in 2021, meaning 38% of the companyʻs electricity sales came from renewable resources

Installed 61,500-plus advanced meters, for about 13% of its customers, in less than a year

Logged 3,555 volunteer hours among 1,556 volunteers

Hawaiian Electricʻs 15th annual sustainability report also highlights:

The company’s plan to reduce green house gas emissions 70% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels

Efforts to keep customers connected during year two of the COVID-19 pandemic

Initiatives to hasten electrification of transportation

Programs to increase rooftop solar adoption and make renewable energy more equitable and accessible for customers.

“Faced with challenges stemming from the pandemic and global supply chain issues, we were still able to lower GHG [green house gas] emissions and add more renewable energy to our island grids,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO. “We’ll continue to reduce our dependence on imported oil each year so that we’re able to stabilize energy costs for our customers.”

The report features the company’s Climate Change Action Plan, which outlines the steps being taken to reduce green house gas emissions across the five islands Hawaiian Electric serves. Those steps include the retirement of the AES coal plant at the end of September; adding another 50,000 rooftop solar systems to about 93,000 already online; and promoting energy efficiency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Also included in the report are examples of how the company has partnered with communities to build a more sustainable Hawaiʻi. The reportʻs power generation maps showcase more than 30 grid-scale renewable energy facilities and nearly two dozen renewable projects expected to come online over the next few years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information and company data, go to hei.com/esg. HEI, Hawaiian Electric’s parent company, has published its 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and sustainability report.