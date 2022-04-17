Maui Obituaries for the week ending April 17, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Feb. 17, 1949 – April 3, 2022

Georgeann Abrew, 73, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away April 3, 2022, with family at her side, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Feb. 17, 1949, in Honolulu.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service begins at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Georgeann was a retired counselor at Aloha House. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Abrew; father of her children, Marcellaus Dudoit; her parents, Manuel & Agatha Gomes; brother, Don Gomes; and sister, Tammy Gomes. She is survived by her children, Manuel (Melisa ) Dudoit, Sean Dudoit, Shane (Sunshine) Dudoit, Landis Dudoit, Dusten-Don (Sharise) Dudoit; brother, Allen (Donna) Gomes; sister, Eva (Orlando) Orpilla; 15 grandchildren, Bryson, Makena, Zahya, Ocean, Shayland, Tahiata-Reign, Seanalei, Dayton, Charlie, Justin, Tea, Keani, Mahela, Wayne, Landis; and four great-grandchildren, Alohi, Kauwila, Denver-Don and Leilehua.

July 21, 1962 – March 29, 2022

Maria Magdalena Valenzuela Ibarra

Maria Magdalena Valenzuela Ibarra, 59, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on March 29, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on July 21, 1962 in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Maria was a retired Bank Teller at First Hawaiian Bank and a retired Customer Service Clerk at Safeway.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Patrick Ibarra Sr.; mother, Alfreda Josol; children, Nicole (Elmer) Ibarra, Patrick (Stephen) Ibarra Jr.; siblings, Imelda (Ted) Arayata, Virgie (Bernard) Barbero, Luis (Yong) Valinzuela, Fay (Edgar) Somera, Shirley Josol; grandchildren, Kobe Bio, Kasen Bio; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prayer service to begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Christ the King Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 8 a.m. Eulogy to begin at 9 a.m. and mass at 9:15 a.m. Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Oct. 11, 1999 – April 5, 2022

Clifftin Nainoa Ambrose

Clifftin Nainoa Kalili Simarago Ambrose passed away at home with his family by his side in the care of hospice on April 5, 2022. Nainoa was born in Wailuku, Maui on Oct. 11, 1999 to Tehani Pascual Ambrose and Clifftin Simarago.

Nainoa is a 2017 graduate of H.P. Baldwin High School. After High School, Nainoa attended UTI’s automotive mechanic program in Arizona. A big part of Nainoa’s life was spent playing soccer. He played for Excel Soccer Club, Maui United Soccer Club, and Baldwin High School.

In Nainoa’s free time, he enjoyed jumping into the stream at ʻĪao Valley and into the ocean at Cliff House (and other places alike), riding dirt bikes, working on cars and trucks, and driving around the island with friends with his music blaring out of his speakers. Nainoa was also known as the fun cousin who enjoyed playing with his little cousins.

Nainoa is survived by girlfriend Karley Sanches, parents Tehani & Gary Ambrose and Clifftin Simarago, brothers Kailoa (Tia) & Riley Ambrose, sister Michaela (Liza) Tyau, grandparents Abraham & Jill Pascual, Cipi Simarago & Cindy Coloma, Charlene Rodrigues, and Alice Lee, Hanai mom Ro Santos, Hanai siblings Kai & Mauna Awai. Nainoa is predeceased by grandmother Patty Pascual.

Nainoa’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the doctors and the many nurses who cared for Nainoa at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Case Manager/Coordinators Emily Tanaka and Tammy Gruenes, and the loving staff at Hospice Maui, especially nurse Janell Fernandez Correa. Last, but not least, nurse Salvie Makiling who cared for Nainoa from the day he came home until his last breath.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului. Visitation 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., service at 7 p.m.

May 17, 1935 – March 24, 2022

Evelyn “Ulu” Hashimoto (Vida)

Evelyn “Ulu” Hashimoto (Vida), Loving wife, mother and grandmother, 86, of Hāna, Maui, passed away on March 24, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on May 17, 1935, in Paʻuwela, Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Ulu was was predeceased by her parents, George & Mary Okamura; brother, Richard Okamura; and sister, Myrtle Kim (Okamura). She is survived by her husband, Clifford Hashimoto; children, Andrew K. Vida, Cindy (Darryl) Apao, Kathy F. Vida; her former husband, Aldrich K. Vida; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and her feline friends.

Reynald Tagayuna Tagayuna

June 13, 1960 – March 15, 2022

March 3, 1939 – April 4, 2022

Gwendolyn A. Robello

Gwendolyn A. Robello, 83 of Makawao passed away on April 4, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born on March 3, 1939, in Pāʻia, Maui to Arthur J. and Roseline C. Amoral. She married Ernest Robello Jr. in 1964. Gwen was raised in Makawao, is a 1957 graduate of St. Anthony High School, and is a retired Hawaiian Tel employee. Gwen is survived by her children, Roger Robello (Dawn Shirota), James (Traci) Robello, and Roz Meade (Troy Fox), sister Marlene Bigger and grandchildren, Michael (Alexis) Meade, Madeline (Henry) Murphy, and Jacob Robello. She is predeceased by her husband, parents, and brother Delvin “Charlie” Amoral.

Services for Gwen will be held on Monday, April 18 at St. Joseph Church in Makawao with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. with mass at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Makawao Cemetery and lunch at Eddie Tam Memorial Center.

The family would like to send a big Mahalo to Nikki Baysa and the staff at Nursing Care Hawaii for their loving and professional care

Oct. 14, 1965 – March 28, 2022

Damien Kalei Fujioka, 56, of Honokaʻa, passed away on March 28, 2022 at the North Hawaii Community Hospital. Born Oct. 14, 1965 in Honokaʻa, Damien was a local florist and event planner.

He is survived by parents, Lawrence Sr. and Katherine Fujioka; sister, Janelle (Thomas) Johnson; Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces and numerous Cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fujioka’s residence, 48-5190 Honokaʻa Waipio Rd in Honokaʻa on April 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

March 5, 1940 – March 28, 2022

Genevieve Ann D’Angelo, 82, of Hilo passed away March 28, 2022. Born March 5, 1940, she was a retired administrative assistant for Metlife and a member of Little Sisters of the Poor.

She is survived by sons, Joseph A. D’Angelo, Michael A. (Colleen) D’Angelo Jr., Thomas R. (Brandon) D’Angelo; daughter, Mary A. (Rick) Serrano; sister, Maryann (Domenick) Casella; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9 a.m. at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hilo.

Gwendolynn Louise Oura

Jan. 12, 1964 – Aug. 31, 2021

Gwendolynn Louise Oura

Gwendolynn Louise Oura, 57 of Oʻahu passed away on Aug. 31, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born on Jan. 12, 1964 on the island of Oahu to Harry and Dorothy Aranaydo (both deceased)

Survivors include spouse Alden Miyake, brothers and sisters Harrison (Maria) Aranaydo, Carla (Steve) Sadler, Marlene Aranaydo, Darlene (Anthony) Vertido, Hadrian (Beverly) Aranaydo and Harland (Bessie) Aranaydo.

Numerous loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand Nephews and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Holy Rosary Church 954 Baldwin Ave, Pāʻia, HI 96779

9:30 a.m. Family Viewing, Public Viewing and prayers 10 a.m., Scattering of ashes will follow at Kalama Park 900 S Kihei Rd, Kīhei, HI 96753.

During this time of sorrow we learned how much our family and friends mean to us. There are no words to express our heartfelt thanks for your generosity, sympathy, and support. Your thoughtful presence and prayers will be remembered.

Love the Aranaydo Family.

Aug. 12, 1955 – March 19, 2022

Kim Monke (Borgwardt)

Kim Borgwardt Monke, 66 of Kailua Kona passed away on March 19, 2022 in Kealakekua. She was born on Aug. 12, 1955, in Ft. Lewis, Washington. Kim worked as a television journalist.

Survivors include spouse Joe Chitwood of Kailua Kona; son Dylan (Brenna) Monke of Denver, Colorado; daughter Celeste (Jay) Monke of Bellingham, Washington; brother Kurt (Elizabeth) Borgwardt of St. Louis, Missouri; and one grandchild.

Private Services will be held.

Sept. 24, 1950 – March 27, 2022

Shaaron Kahikulani Kauhaa Po

Shaaron “Po” Kahikulani Kauhaa Po, 71, of Hāliʻimaile, Maui, passed away March 27, 2022, surrounded by family and friends, under the care of Hospice Maui.

Shaaron joined the Army after graduation and spent time in Vietnam and Germany. After his service, he worked on Johnston Island. Coming home on vacation, he joined Walker Industries when they were first located in NASKA, and retired from the company after 43 years.

He had a great love of Hawaiian music. Everyone enjoyed his falsetto voice and his expertise on the ukulele. He also had a passion for fishing, hunting and diving, and of course, fried fish! A quiet, and strong man; beloved husband, loving father, family man and faithful friend. He had a presence when walking into a room, people thought he must be an important person!

Shaaron was born Sept. 24, 1950 to Sam and Minnie M. Laanui Kauhaa Po, of Kanaio, Maui. He will forever live in the hearts of his wife, Cheryl Jean Eisenbeiss Kauhaa Po; his son, Sherman L.K. Kauhaa Po (Jessica); and daughter, JoWellyn J.H.I. Kauhaa Po; hanai daughters Daphne and Keena Bacos; grandchildren, Te‘a, Tai, Teiva, and Teagan Kauhaa Po; his sister, MaryLouise L. Kauhaa Po; and brother, Robert N. Kauhaa Po (Alani), along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Joseph “Duke” Laanui, Samuel K. Kauhaa Po (Margaret), Bray I. Kauhaa Po (Gwen), and Chester P. Kauhaa Po (Mahinalani); and sisters, Alice K. Alo (Clarance). Irma L. Kahanu (Joe), Gladys L. Pahuwai (John); and CherylAnn K. Taiseni.

His funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Hawaii 96732. Family viewing at 9 a.m – 10 a.m. Public viewing at 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Service at 11:30 a.m. – 12:30p.m. A military burial will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery located on Baldwin Avenue, Makawao, Hawaii.

Our family would like to extend a special Mahalo to the Hospice Maui Staff.

July 28, 1943 – April 8, 2022

Dec. 22, 1935 – April 4, 2022

Kazuto Crain “Kazu” Yamaguchi

Kazuto “Kazu” Yamaguchi, 86, of Wailuku, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Kazu was born on Dec. 22, 1935 to Mokuro and Hisayo (Maehara) Yamaguchi in Puunene, Maui where he was raised in McGerrow Camp. He graduated from Baldwin High School, Class of 1955 where he lettered in varsity football.

Kazu was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was the Owner and driver for Air Flo Maui.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11 a.m.; Visitation at 9:30 a.m.

Kazu is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Peter) Hepner; son, Derek Yamaguchi; grandson, Darrian Yamaguchi; granddaughters, Pualei (Willy) Saltiban, and Kawai Kaaa; great-granddaughter, Kekia Saltiban; sister, Amy (Gary) Lee.

Kazu is predeceased by his loving wife Gloria (Purugganan); daughter, Dawna (Thomas) Kaaa; sister, Mitsue (Ernest) Alu; brother Peter (Clara) Yamaguchi; brother, Yasushi Yamaguchi; brother, Yoneto (Doris) Yamaguchi; and parents Mokuro and Hisayo Maehara Yamaguchi.