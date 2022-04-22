Maui Arts & Entertainment

Kahula featured in Hawaiian Music Series in Lahaina

April 22, 2022
* Updated April 22, 10:16 AM
Entertainer Joshua Kahula performs at the free lawn concert at the Baldwin Home Museum in Lahaina April 28. Bring your blankets, mats, and low-lying lawn chairs. The lawn concert is sponsored by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

Hawaiian entertainer Joshua Kahula will be the featured entertainer on April 28 at the Baldwin Home Museum lawn in Lahaina. The Friday event takes place from 6 to 7 p.m.

The free Hawaiian Music Series occurs monthly and is sponsored by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

Kahula performs regularly at a number of Maui venues, including the Monkey Pod, Westin Maui Resort and Spa, and The Beach House at The Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Seating is limited, and guests are welcome to bring blankets, mats, and low beach chairs. Paid parking is available next to the Museum.

Kahula is a member of the band Nuffsedd that has released albums, including “Life…in a song” with its single “Bits and Pieces.” Other band members include David Wood, Kit Okazaki and Duane Rosa.

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, April 20-27 and click here.

