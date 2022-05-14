Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners join to form the trio Nue in a concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets are now on sale

Concert tickets are now on sale for the ʻukulele trio Nue performing on June 18 and acoustic roots percussionist Joachim Cooder on June 23. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Bryan Tolentino, Halehaku Seabury and Kama Hopkins are Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners and rooted in Hawaiʻi’s rich ʻukulele and Hawaiian music culture.

They’ve come together to combine vocal harmonies, with Tolentino on tenor ʻukulele, Seabury on baritone ʻukulele, and Hopkins of ʻukulele bass.

Prior to the concert, the trio will be conducting a free ʻukulele workshop on June 18 at the McCoy Studio Theater at 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required online.

Joachim Cooder

Cooder is known as a world-class acoustic roots percussionist associated with the Buena Vista Social Club, along with his father Ry Cooder.

Accompanying himself on the electric mbira, a uniquely African percussion instrument and other melodic instruments, Cooder is an innovator of Appalachian music and blues, transforming the sounds that draw listeners deep into a kind of trance-inducing and transfixing experience.

He will be accompanied by Grammy winning bass player Mark Fain.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open the night of show for will call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

