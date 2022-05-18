Tricha Arquero. Photo courtesy of UH Maui College

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association awarded a total of $41,500 in Scholarships to 19 Maui students. Outstanding individuals were awarded through three scholarship programs: the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Hospitality and Culinary Programs; the Academy of Hospitality program, including students and alumni from Baldwin, Lahainaluna, and Maui High Schools; and the MHLA Member Program.

Each student from the UH Maui Culinary and UH Business & Hospitality programs was awarded $3,000 each.

Their department coordinators recognized Tricha Arquero and Agnes Fehervari as outstanding achievers who exhibit potential industry leadership.

Five students were awarded scholarships through the Maui AOHT scholarship program, designed to support students who have chosen a career path within the Hawaiʻi Visitor Industry. The recipients include: Yihao He of Baldwin High School, Galilea Rendon and Konner Marquez of Lahainaluna High School, Kyle Galiza of Maui High School, and Stacia Eng, an AOHT Alumni. These students all demonstrated academic excellence in the AOHT program.

Twelve additional scholarships were awarded to Maui Hotel & Lodging Association membersʻ students. This program is designed to encourage and benefit our members and their children in seeking higher education.

Agnes Fehervari. Photo courtesy of UH Maui College

Scholarships are awarded to students who display academic achievement, leadership, and community service excellence. Recipients are Briana Tiare Bandy, Conor Aidan McCarthy, D’Marco Rabang, Emily Partridge, Haylee Mahealani Lundberg, Janilyn Abegayle Rivera, Joanna Marie Acosta, Julianna Beatrix Cruz, Kami Echiverri, Stacia Eng, Tiana Agres, and Zariel Daniels.

All Scholarships are funded with proceeds from the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s “Excellence in Education” Golf Tournament. The 2021 Excellence in Education Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities and scholarships and gives back to the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education Golf Tournament, and Kupuna Dinner.

For additional information, contact the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association and visit their website at mauihla.org.