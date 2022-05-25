Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

At 18, Joey Alexander is a rising star in jazz.

Rising teen-age jazz performer, Thursday

The youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in the jazz category is performing at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, May 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

At age 18, Joey Alexander, profiled by 60 Minutes and the New York Times, has completed several albums including original songs. “There has never been anyone…who could play like that at his age,” said Wynton Marsalis, trumpeter and Jazz at Lincoln Center leader.

Advance ticket sales are online only. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henry Kapono and Ledward Kaapana will perform together Friday.

Kapono, Kaapana Friday

Legendary Hawaiʻi performers Henry Kapono and Ledward Kaanapa join in an “Artist 2 Artist” program at the Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Host Henry Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono, helping to forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock. Native Hawaiian Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

Kaapana has earned four Grammy nominations in his own right, two wins on slack-key compilations, and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

As a teenager, he started with the trio, Hui ʻOhana, now legendary among Hawaiian musicians, and later formed the trio Ikona, leading to multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. His mastery of stringed instruments, particularly slack key guitar, and his extraordinary baritone and falsetto voices have made him a musical legend. He has worked with Dolly Parton, Chet Atkins, and many other Nashville notables. Back at home, he has shared his talents on recordings with most of Hawaii’s top talents, including Aunty Genoa Keawe, Barney Isaacs, The Hoʻopiʻi Brothers, Melveen Leed, the Pahinui Brothers, and Amy Hānaialiʻi.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Morris, Hitzig, Sunday show

Justin Morris and Xander Hitzig from the country band “Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band” perform at Las Pinatas of Maui Sunday, May 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Both grew up in the Appalachian Mountains. Doors open for the dinner show at 6 p.m. Tickets are at backlitbuddhastudios.com

Schaeffer features Hawaiian artists

The Schaeffer International Gallery continues exhibiting the art touring show “O Kalani,” featuring Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open to the public through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It exhibits paintings and sculptures, including the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

Sugar Museum tour

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. For more information, go to sugar museum.com or call 808-871-8058.

WAILUKU

Free morning music, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys playing Elvis and Beatles and original music perform Saturday, May 28, at 8:30 a.m. The performances are free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Tepora, Valdriz perform Monday

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 30, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. The performances are free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, June 1, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Onstage youth camp, workshop

Applications are being accepted to participate in Maui Onstage’s youth camp and separate workshops. The Camp Onstage, available to children ages 6 to 12, takes place at the IMUA Discovery Garden from June 13 through July 1. Maui Onstage is also offering a Teen Summer Ensemble Workshop, ages 13 to 18, at its studio at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. For more information, go to mauionstage.com/camp-onstage or mauionstage.com/teen-summer-ensemble-workshop or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, May 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain Thursday at Nalus.

Gilliom, Esquire at Nalu’s

Guitarists and singers Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain at Nalu’s Thursday, May 26, 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band, and Esquire is the lead ukulele player for the group Kanekoa and has played with the Allman’s Brothers Band and toured with Derek Trucks Band and Little Feat. Both are Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

New play continues

ProArts Playhouse is continuing its production of the new play called “Murder In the Nth Degree,” written by Maui writer and musician James Nevious.

The play is into its second week with productions on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 26-29, starting at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday, a matinee, at 2 p.m.

The play, winner of the First ProArts Playwriting Competition, is a comedy mystery thriller, directed by Mark Beltzman. The cast includes Machayla Culver, Sebastian, Matt Fennelly, Hillary Watt, Doug Self, Tom McNamara, Carlos Dantes, and Lexi Justus. Shows will continue through June 5. For more information including tickets, go proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Anthony Pfluke

Pfluke Nalu’s Friday

Singer/song writer Anthony Pfluke, sometimes with guest performers, entertains at Nalu’s Friday, May 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with Grammy slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, May 27, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Maui’s uke jam band Kanekoa who has played to sold our venues will be launching its “Morning Sun Tour” national at Gilligans Bar & Grill Saturday.

Kanekoa launches tour

Maui’s uke jam band Kanekoa will be launching its “Morning Sun Tour” nationally at Gilligans Bar & Grill Saturday, May 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. The group’s latest release is “Songs From The Great Disruption.” For more information about the group, including tour dates, go to Kanekoa.live Tickets are available at aloha.ticketleap.com For more information Gilligans, go to gilligansmaui.com.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, May 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist Joel G and drummer Pete A. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Sebastian, Hornbeck, Sunday

Musician and radio DJ Pete Sebastian and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck will be performing at Gilligans Bar & Grill Sunday, May 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The two will be playing favorite classics. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, May 29, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, May 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Open mic comedy night

Sign up starts at 8 p.m. for open mic comedy night at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, May 31. The program takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. All are welcome from veterans to first-timers. Comedy routines are typically 18 +, so leave the children at home. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com.

Natalie Nicole, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music.

Gilliom, Esquire, Wednesday

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform on the lawn at Maui Sunset Wednesday, June 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer for Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band and Esquire has toured with Derek Trucks band and Little Feat. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy Award-winning singer John Cruz appears at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Gallo at Tiki, Wednesday

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, June 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Craig at Gilligan’s Wednesday

Guitarist/singer Steve Craig performs at Gilligan’s Wednesday, June 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gilliom, Esquire at Maui Sunset

Guitarists and singers Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain on the lawn at Maui Sunset Wednesday, June 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Both are Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners. Esquire is the lead ukulele player for the group Kanekoa and has played with the Allman’s Brothers Band and toured with Derek Trucks Band and Little Feat. Gilliom is the lead singer of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com

LAHAINA

Ti leaf lei-making at Cannery

A demonstration of ti leaf lei-making takes place at the stage inside the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, May 26, at 2:30 p.m. Bring your friends and family. Materials provided. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, May 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Late night dancing, Thursday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, May 26, 27, 28 from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Karrie O’Neill performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday and Sunday.

Karrie O’Neill at Fleetwoods

Songwriter and singer Karrie O’Neill performs at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. O’Neill’s soulful lyrics and catchy rhythmic sounds are evident in her latest release “Day Break” on youtube. Members of Bruce Springsteens E Street band have helped in her recordings. Other albums include “Timekeepers Dream” and “Unrequited Love.” For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Crafts fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Santana, Monday at Fleetwood’s

Solo guitarist Brian Santana performs at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Monday, May 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He performs rock, pop, classics and his own original songs. For his music, go too briansantanamusic.com For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, May 30, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Kass Chiki performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday.

Kass Chiki at Fleetwood’s, Tuesday

Maui girl Kass Chiki performs at the roof stage at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, May 31, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Her easy listening rendition of popular songs has many influences from soul to pop to island music and also jazz. She has a youtube releases “Let’s Go Darling” and “Think Twice.” For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uncle Benny at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui on Tuesday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has performed in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Free hula, Sunday & Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 29, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, May 31, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Esquire, Gilliom, Tuesday

Na Hoku Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, May 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band, and Esquire is the ukulele virtuoso in the group Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or call Frida’s 808-661-1287

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, May 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, June 1, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Violinist Andrea Walls performs with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz Friday. She also performs with other artists at the restaurant.

Walls & friends at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, May 27, and on Monday, May 30, with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise, from 7 to 10 p.m. She’ll be playing on Tuesday, May 31, with Dayan Kai from 7 to 10 p.m. Kai is the former musical director for the tribute to Elvis Presley called “Burnin’ Love.” For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI

Steel guitarist Geri Valdriz.

Valdriz, Kamai with Kahumoku

Steel guitarist Geri Valdriz and Kawika Kamai join Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ohana at a slack key concert at the Napilikai Beach Resort Saturday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. Kahumoku has received four Grammys. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com.

A number of entertainers will be performing with Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ohana at a slack key show Wednesday and later this month. Here’s a photo of a several of them.

Slack Key All-Star Show, Wednesday

A “Slack Key All-Star Show,” including Grammy winner George Kahumoku and some of his ohana, perform at a concert at the Napilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m. Artists include Jeff Peterson, Herb Ota Jr., Stephen Inglish, Brad Bordessa, and Brian Tolentino. Kahumoku’s ohana for the show include Peter De Aquino, Sterling Seaton, JJ Jerome, and Jason Jerome. Kahumoku has received four Grammys. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com

MAKAWAO

Hui exhibits solo shows

Hui Noea’u is having an opening reception for two solo artists exhibits Friday, May 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Artists Nancy Young will introduce “Along the Yellow Brick Road” — a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez will present “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. The exhibit continues through July 22. Admission is free on Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

PĀʻIA

Johnstone jazz quartet, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone performs with three others at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone plans to be joined by Marcus Johnson on bass, Howie Rentzer on drums, and Xaden Nishimitsu on trumpet. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

DJ Colette and others entertain with music and lights Thursday night at da Playground Maui.

Night Grooves, Thursday

Night Grooves presents DJ Colette, Dustin Roberts, Del Sol at da Playground Maui Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

90’s Night, Friday

A “90’s Night With DJ Blast & DJ Joralien takes place at da Playground Maui Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Fiesta Night, Saturday

Fiesta Night is scheduled at da Maui Playground Saturday, May 28, at 8 p.m.

Music is by DJ Jamn J. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Drag Revue, Sunday

Mancandy Productions present “The Girly Show & Myssfits Drag Revue Sunday, May 29, at 8 p.m. Age 21+ Parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, May 26, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Hawaiians used their weaving skills to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, May 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Contemporary surrealist painter Michael Provenza will be at Martin & MacArthur demonstrating his artistic process through live painting demonstrations Friday and Saturday.

Provenza paints, Friday & Saturday

Internationally renowned artist Michael Provenza will appear at Martin & MacArthur at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 from 1 to 6 p.m. to showcase his artistic process through live painting demonstrations. The artist is a contemporary surrealist known for merging a realistic and remarkable dimensional quality with a surreal and magical environment. He is also known for his unique style of interpreting licensed Disney characters through his oil paintings. Guests will not only have the opportunity to see his process first-hand and view his new works, but they can also meet and mingle with the artist. This event is free and open to the public. Martin & MacArthur is located across from Lappert’s Hawaii at The Shops at Wailea and open daily from 11am to 7 p.m.

Soul Kitchen Trio Naor Nave, Tempa Singer, and Michael Elam perform at Mulligans in Wailea Saturday.

Soul Kitchen Trio, Saturday

The Soul Kitchen Trio performs at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, May 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The trio includes Tempa Singer, Naor Nave, and pianist Michael Elam. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Natalie Nicole, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, May 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, May 29, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Polynesian show, Tuesday

The graceful hula as well as other dances of Polynesia will be performed in the lower level performance area at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, May 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

