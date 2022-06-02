Maui News

Coaches from Professional Clubs to host Youth Soccer Camp on Maui

June 2, 2022
* Updated June 1, 9:56 PM
Coaches from the Royal Dutch Football Association will be on Maui in June to host a three-day youth soccer camp. The purpose of the camp is to identify Hawaiʻi youth soccer players for an opportunity to travel to the Netherlands and train in the Dutch professional youth academy system.

The camp will be held June 10, 11 and 12 at Keōpūolani Regional Park for boys in Hawaiʻi born in the years 2007, 2008 and 2009. Space is limited.

Archive photo from similar Valley Isle Soccer Academy camp held with KNVB coaches in 2017.

Coaching staff includes Paul Tonnis Koster, technical youth coordinator for the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB), Marvin van der Valk, first team coach and video analysis expert for NAC Breda, and Peter den Otter, first team assistant and goalkeeper specialist for Willem II.

The camp and training with the KNVB in the Netherlands, a first-of-its-kind opportunity for youth in Hawaiʻi, has been facilitated by Aleksandar Filipovic, president and director of coaching for Valley Isle Soccer Academy.

For more information, visit ValleyIsleSoccer.com, email [email protected] or call 808-866-7899.

The Valley Isle Soccer Academy was established in 2012 as “Maui’s only professionally organized training academy for competitive youth soccer.”

