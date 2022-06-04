PC: courtesy event flyer

Maui’s 4th Friday Town Party in Kīhei returns this month on June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

Enjoy free entertainment, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and local shopping. Free entertainment by Dale Kupua Entertainment, Kalimaya’s Exergy 35 Chi Ribbon Dancers, and in the Food Court featuring Missy Aguilar. Plus enjoy Maui’s Classic Cruisers.

Free Evening Entertainment at K4F Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:05-6:35 p.m. Dale Kapua

6:35-6:45 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

6:45-7:45 p.m. Kalimaya’s Exergy 35 Chi Ribbon Dance

7:45-7:55 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:55-8:55 p.m. Dale Kapua Trio

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcement –MC Kathy Collins

Food Court:

6:15-8:45 p.m. Missy Aguilar

FREE Parking less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. Longs parking lot charges $10 for parking and is NOT affiliated with Kīhei 4th Friday.

Activities for Keiki and Teens: Face Painting & Balloon Twisting , 4 Kids Quick Science along with T- Rex the realistic Dinosaur. There will also be Hula Hooping and Bubbles for all ages.

K4F Food Court: Come enjoy a large food court area with many local taste treats. Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Al’s BBQ, Dope BBQ, Three’s Bar and Grill, Wai Lemi, Taco’s 8th Wonder, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Hauʻoliʻoli ʻOhana, Sumo Dogs, Ray’s Poi Mochi and DoLish desserts and drinks.

K4F Retail: 702 for U, 808 Wellness, Aloha Wear, Alpha Maui, Aroha Mareva, Babelynn Basey, Boobie Shack,Da Beehive, Europia Artisans, Good Living Project, Healing Hands, Hex Press, Honi Design, Holly Warrington Photography, Hula Cookies, HumBow Barks, Jahja’s Island Treasure, Jonerz and the Sparrow, Kahele Maui, Kalai La’au, Mama’s Peach, Mana’o Radio, Mango Art, Mask it Maui, Maui Dive, Maui Island Treasure, Maui Macaroons, Maui Splash Soaps, Maui Vintage-Out of the Blue, Mishni Bikini, Mystic of the Rainbow, Olena Boutique, Pacific Chiropractic, Paint Aloha, Paradise Now, Purebred Fisherman, Friends of Rick Bissen, Sol Chiropractic, Sunflower Gifts, The 808 Team, Turning Tides, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, Wilikina Creations, and Friends of Cullen Bell.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Vietnamese Cuisine, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Other Azeka Shopping Center merchants include: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, B&B Scuba, BEK, Inc., Blue Water Rafting, Fortune Chiropractic, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Art Gallery, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Saveters Fine Art Gallery, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Studio 151, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, The Maui Quilt Shop, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Kihei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in giving back to your community and participating in an exciting monthly event, please contact us by email or posting to the event’s Facebook page. For more information please go to www.kiheifridays.com , or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities.

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, June 2-8 and click here.