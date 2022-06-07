Maui Election

Councilmember Kelly King to enter crowded Maui Mayor’s race

By Wendy Osher
 June 7, 2022, 7:56 AM HST
* Updated June 7, 8:14 AM
Kelly King. PC: courtesy

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King plans to announce this afternoon that she is entering the race for Mayor of Maui County. According to her campaign, “supporters and fans of her work on the Council have urged Ms. King to jump into the race for Mayor.”

The Maui mayor’s race is already packed with six candidates who have filed, and four others who have pulled papers, but have not yet committed as of Friday evening when the Office of Elections last updated its candidate filing report.

In addition to King, the list of candidates includes: current Mayor Michael Victorino, recently retired Maui Chief Judge Richard Bissen, Councilmember Mike Molina, small construction company owner Cullen Bell, and Makawao residents Alana Kay and Kim Brown. Others who have pulled papers include: Alec J. Hawley, Jonah M. Lion, Tyson Saucier, and Laurent Zahnd.

In March, King said she would not seek reelection to the Maui County Council in November following her 2021-23 term, and gave her full endorsement to environmental scientist Robin Knox to fill her South Maui Council Seat.

Although she was moving away from the Council, King still showed interest in holding office. In April, King pulled papers, and in May, she filed for the District 11 House seat, being vacated by Rep. Tina Wildberger.

Tuesday, June 7, at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for individuals to file for candidacy. Candidates have until Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. to withdraw from respective races.

King is in her third council term after first being elected to the council’s seat for the South Maui residency area in 2016.

In a previous news release, King stated that she had fulfilled the promises she made in Council by “laying the foundation for climate action, supporting truly affordable housing (including multiple affordable rental projects in South Maui), and helping to curb over-tourism by focusing on economic diversification, especially in agriculture.”

*This story may be updated with additional information as further details become available.

Election Information:

Candidate filing for the 2022 Elections began on March 1, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file a nomination paper is June 7, 2022, 4:30 pm.

The Primary will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Voters will receive their ballots in the mail for the Primary Election by July 26, 2022. 

The General takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Voters receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election by Oct. 21, 2022.

Election Calendar

  • Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers
  • Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline
  • Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy
  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper
  • Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters
  • Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election
  • Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open
  • Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election
  • Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
  • Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close
  • Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions
  • Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections
  • Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
  • Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters
  • Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
  • Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election
  • Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open
  • Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close
  • Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

