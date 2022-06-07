Kelly King. PC: courtesy

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King plans to announce this afternoon that she is entering the race for Mayor of Maui County. According to her campaign, “supporters and fans of her work on the Council have urged Ms. King to jump into the race for Mayor.”

The Maui mayor’s race is already packed with six candidates who have filed, and four others who have pulled papers, but have not yet committed as of Friday evening when the Office of Elections last updated its candidate filing report.

In addition to King, the list of candidates includes: current Mayor Michael Victorino, recently retired Maui Chief Judge Richard Bissen, Councilmember Mike Molina, small construction company owner Cullen Bell, and Makawao residents Alana Kay and Kim Brown. Others who have pulled papers include: Alec J. Hawley, Jonah M. Lion, Tyson Saucier, and Laurent Zahnd.

In March, King said she would not seek reelection to the Maui County Council in November following her 2021-23 term, and gave her full endorsement to environmental scientist Robin Knox to fill her South Maui Council Seat.

Although she was moving away from the Council, King still showed interest in holding office. In April, King pulled papers, and in May, she filed for the District 11 House seat, being vacated by Rep. Tina Wildberger.

Tuesday, June 7, at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for individuals to file for candidacy. Candidates have until Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. to withdraw from respective races.

King is in her third council term after first being elected to the council’s seat for the South Maui residency area in 2016.

In a previous news release, King stated that she had fulfilled the promises she made in Council by “laying the foundation for climate action, supporting truly affordable housing (including multiple affordable rental projects in South Maui), and helping to curb over-tourism by focusing on economic diversification, especially in agriculture.”

*This story may be updated with additional information as further details become available.

Election Information:

Candidate filing for the 2022 Elections began on March 1, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file a nomination paper is June 7, 2022, 4:30 pm.

The Primary will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Voters will receive their ballots in the mail for the Primary Election by July 26, 2022.

The General takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Voters receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election by Oct. 21, 2022.

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

