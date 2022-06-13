West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 75. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 88. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 48 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 76 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. East winds 10 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 55. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 48 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 76 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Locally breezy trades will focus clouds and showers over windward areas through the week. An increase in showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Discussion

Locally breezy trade winds will remain in place for the next couple of days as a pair of high pressure cells pass far north of the state. A mid level ridge will maintain stable conditions that will focus rainfall over windward areas and allow clouds and a few showers to develop over leeward Big Island slopes each afternoon. Small pockets of moisture within the trade winds will periodically boost windward rainfall, though rather dry conditions will prevail today. Winds on the summit of Haleakala will continue to decline today, and the advisory has been cancelled.

An increase in shower activity and a slight decrease in winds is expected mid week. A dissipating front, currently 800 miles northeast of the islands, will fall apart over the next couple of days, leaving a diffuse pool of low level moisture that will move over the state Wednesday and Thursday. A weak upper level trough will accompany this feature, likely providing a boost in showers, The upper trough will also relax the local surface pressure gradient and cause trades to drop slightly.

Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds and a typical pattern of mainly windward showers heading into next weekend.

Aviation

Breezy easterly trade winds will continue, with clouds and light showers favoring windward and mauka locations. AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration remains in effect for windward areas of Kauai and Oahu through the early morning hours. A return of VFR CIGS is expected by mid morning.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect below 8000 feet over and immediately south through west of all mountains due to tempo moderate turbulence.

Marine

A high pressure ridge remains locked in place north of the islands through the week, producing moderate to locally strong trade winds each day. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the typical windier waters near Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday night. This SCA will likely be extended for these windier eastern waters and channels through the weekend.

The current small, medium period west-northwest swell will slowly fade through Wednesday. A larger, long period west-northwest swell will arrive in the islands on Thursday, elevating surf heights along exposed shores through Friday. A third larger, medium period, west-northwest swell arrives from Friday night onward, producing elevated surf along north and west facing shores through next weekend.

Overlapping background south swells will continue to keep small surf heights along south facing shores through Wednesday. A slightly larger, long period southwest swell generated from the Tasman Sea basin will arrive on Thursday, elevating south shore surf through next weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores will build closer to seasonal averages through the week as trade winds strengthen.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

