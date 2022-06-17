Landa Ampong, founder of God’s Lanes, LLC, wrote the top business plan in a Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center competition last year and received a $25,000 grant. Her business produces athleisure wear with biblical messages. She is shown in a screenshot from a Hawaii News Now report.

Applications are being accepted for Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series that offers the opportunity upon course completion to submit a business plan for review – with the top nine plans eligible for grants of up to $25,000 for start-up expenses.

The course runs from July 5 to Aug. 4 and will be offered in-person and via Zoom.

This is the second year MEO’s Business Development Center is presenting the grant program, which again is funded by Council Member Tasha Kama’s district allowance.

Landa Ampong’s business plan for God’s Lanes LLC, a startup e-commerce retail company offering faith-based athleisure apparel to Christian men and women, captured the top grant award last year.

The Core Four Business Planning Course, which provides a total of 24 hours of instruction, covers writing a business plan and provides the information needed to start, operate and grow a business. It is geared for those thinking of starting a business or who are just starting and need direction.

The course cost is $50. Financial assistance is available.

“We thank Council Member Tasha Kama for again funding the start-up grants, which are a critical piece for entrepreneurs trying to make their business dreams come true,” said BDC Director David Daly. “The grant offerings last year attracted more than 70 Core Four class participants – the highest number for a class series – and 30 grant applications.”

Daly noted that entrepreneurs often have attractive business ideas but lack the practical knowledge of turning those dreams into reality.

“This Core Four series will give start-ups an opportunity to plan for success while having a chance to gain start-up capital,” he said.

Registration is required for the five-week series and can be done by submitting an online application located here.

Enrollment forms also can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays by appointment at MEO’s Family Center in Wailuku near the J. Walter Cameron Center.

The Core Four series is funded by Maui County through the Office of Economic Development.