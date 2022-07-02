Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kevin Garrett performs July 3, at the Grand Wailea Resort in a special partnership with Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles.

The Grand Wailea Resort is partnering with the Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles to bring a series of live performances to Maui — the first occurring Sunday, July 3, with Grammy award-nominated singer and songwriter Kevin Garrett.

“We are thrilled to bring Hotel Cafe to Hawaiʻi for the first time ever, combining the venue’s famed live performances with the stunning natural beauty of our island,” said Managing Director JP Oliver. “With this new music series, we envision Grand Wailea as a gathering place for guests and locals to join together in experiencing these unique performances that cannot be found anywhere else on Maui.”

Known for his soulful vocals and lush instrumentation, Kevin Garrett will perform some of his hit songs on July 3 as the sun sets over Grand Wailea’s Chapel Lawn.

Later this month, Singer-songwriter Rozzi will be performing on July 30, with more artists to be announced at a future date.

Rozzi, who performed a sold-out arena tour supporting Maroon 5, will bring her smoky, full-bodied vocals to the resort.

Fans can immerse themselves in the experience by following the artists on social media as they showcase the resort, including traditional outrigger canoe tours, unique cultural experiences, the resort’s lūʻau, and more. All artists will also curate special playlists available exclusively for Grand Wailea guests.

This summer, guests can experience the intimacy and artistry of Hotel Cafe performances among Grand Wailea’s beachside location. Guests can grab a pre-show bite at the Grand Wailea’s pop-up style food truck Aloha Trick Pony, and post-performance, visit the newly revitalized Botero Lounge which offers an array of curated cocktails.

The reflections pool is a unique tropical feature at the Grand Wailea Resort.

Hotel Cafe has been celebrating the live music experience for over 20 years, offering an intimate venue for a star-studded list of musicians and artists. By hosting early career performances from names like Adele, Katy Perry, The Lumineers, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Coldplay, and many more, it has been labeled a breakout room for many independent artists.

To purchase tickets for Kevin Garrett’s July 3 performance and book a room during this time, visit https://www.grandwailea.com/events.

