Leo Asuncion, Jr.

Gov. David Ige has appointed Leodoloff “Leo” R. Asuncion, Jr. to lead the Public Utilities Commission, which he has served on since April 2019.

“Hawaiʻi has been leading by example as the state accelerates its transformation to a clean energy economy,” Gov. David Ige said. “Under Leo’s leadership, the Public Utilities Commission will continue this work, which will directly benefit the environment and create new businesses and jobs that are in balance with our natural resources while protecting the interests of Hawaii’s working families.”

Asuncion’s term as chairman begins today and ends June 30, 2026. He replaces James “Jay” Griffin, announced in January he was stepping down at the end of his term.

Asuncion previously served at the Office of Planning, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism as a planning program administrator and the director, from 2013 to 2018. He also was planning program manager at the Hawaiʻi Coastal Zone Management program from 2011-2013.

Asuncion has more than 30 years of experience in planning, policy analysis and management throughout Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Region, in both the public and private sectors. He has worked for Hawaiian Electric Company, SSFM International and the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary. He served on the State Land Use Commission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Asuncion earned a master’s degree in business administration from Hawaiʻi Pacific University, a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a BA in political science from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.