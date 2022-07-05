NOTE: This is not a scientific survey, the results only reflect the opinions of survey respondents.

Maui Now released a survey on Thursday, June 16, asking its readers to share their opinions and attitudes toward current issues affecting Maui County. The survey questions focused on local topics including:

Residential rental prices spiking 41% on Maui,

Community confidence on Maui County government is helping to create more affordable housing,

Persisting drought conditions affecting Maui County’s water supply and the looming projected 20% rise in electric bills,

Maui Police Department’s report of an increase in violent and property crimes, and

Upcoming Maui County mayoral and the council races.

Survey responses were collected for 14 days from June 16 to June 29, 2022.

Announcements inviting the public to take the survey were posted on Maui Now’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, website, newsletters, and mobile app.

Maui Now received 910 verified responses with 93% identifying as Maui County residents and 7% identifying as non-residents. A total of 91% of respondents identified as registered voters and 9% as non-registered voters.

In June 2022, 46% of Maui Now survey respondents reported that residential rental prices spiking 41% on Maui strongly affected them, 25% said they were somewhat affected, and 29% said that they were not at all affected.

Residential rental prices surged 41% in asking prices compared with the same time last year, according to a May 2022 report from University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization.

In March 2021, the median-priced Craigslist posting for a rental unit on Maui was $1,850, while in March 2022 it had risen to $2,600, according to rental postings on Craigslist, which may not be representative of the overall market, UHERO said. Read more about this issue here.

Majority of Maui Now survey respondents are not confident that the Maui County government will help to create more affordable housing – with 83% reporting very little or no confidence in the county government.

2% of survey respondents reported that they were confident that Maui County will help to create more affordable housing, 15% are somewhat confident, 43% are not very confident, and 40% are not at all confident.

On June 30, a Maui County Council committee recommended approval of a measure that aims to make affordable housing more affordable. Read more about this measure here.

96% of Maui Now survey respondents reported concern about persisting drought conditions in Maui County affecting the county’s water supply, combined with a projected 20% rise in electric bills – 3% are not very concerned, and 1% are not at all concerned.

In March, Hawaiian Electric forecasted that residential bills for customers in Maui and Hawaiʻi counties will rise about 20% over the next several months, while O‘ahu customers will see an estimated 10% increase. Read more about the forecast.

Beginning June 30, the Department of Water Supply prohibited Upcountry and West Maui water consumers from using water for irrigation, watering lawns, washing vehicles or other nonessential activities. Learn more here.

70% of survey respondents reported that they are very concerned with the Maui Police Department’s recent report of an increase in violent and property crimes this year, 23% of respondents are somewhat concerned, 5% are not very concerned, and 1% are not at all concerned.

In May, Maui police saw a 4% increase in violent crime and a 17% increase in property crime so far this year. Meanwhile, arrests for violent crimes are up 2% and arrests for property crimes are up 43% year to date, as of Monday. Read more about this report here.

With Maui County voters expected to select their favored candidates at the primary election in August, Maui Now asked its readers if they are planning to vote in this year’s mayoral and council races.

82% of Maui Now survey respondents reported that they plan to vote in the Maui County mayoral and council races this year, 8% are undecided, and 10% do not plan on voting this year.

Information on key races of Maui interest can be found here.