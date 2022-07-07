Second Circuit Court Maui. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Judicial Selection Commission announced its list of six nominees for the vacancy of the District Judge of the Second Circuit on Maui.

The judicial office has been vacant since December 2021, when former District Judge Kirstin M. Hamman was elevated to Circuit Judge of the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit.

The six nominees were chosen from a pool of 11 applicants. Listed in alphabetical order, they are:

Lauren M. Akitake: She heads the private firm, The Law Office of Lauren M. Akitake, in Wailuku. Her firm specializes in estate planning, trust administration, conservatorship, guardianship and probate.

Annalisa M. Bernard (Lee): She is serving as the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the County of Maui. She has been in this position since October 2015.

Lance D Collins: He heads the private firm, Law Office of Lance D Collins, in Makawao. His firm specializes in business formation, general litigation, administrative law, real property and land use, consumer protection and legislative solutions.

Michelle L. Drewyer: She heads the private firm, The Law Office of Michelle L. Drewyer, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the Second Circuit.

Brandon K. Flores: He serves as a Deputy Attorney General with the Office of the Attorney General.

Dwight K. Muraoka: He heads the private firm, Dwight K. Muraoka, Attorney at Law, in Wailuku. The firm specializes in estate planning.

The Chief Justice has 30 days from his receipt of the list today to make his appointment.