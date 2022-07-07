A “Mālama I Ke Kula”, campus cleanup is planned at the Lahainaluna High School campus on Saturday, July 23.

The event is being organized by a team of Lahainaluna High School alumni led by Tiare Lawrence (2000) and Kainoa Casco (2002) with support from the Lahainaluna High School Foundation.

Alumni, parents of current students, returning students, former boarders and community members are invited to lend a hand.

Since COVID-19 interrupted the school calendar the past two years, especially with the temporary closing of the boarding program, the team wanted to help to spruce the campus and prepare it for the new school year.

In addition to helping the campus, organizes say it is also a way to gather alumni and provide an opportunity for them to give back to their alma mater.

Current executive director for the Lahainaluna Foundation, Art Fillazar, who was the student activities coordinator at the school from 1984-2014 said, “I am excited to be supporting this major event and seeing my former students, many of whom are now parents of these high school students.”

Tentative yard work planned includes green waste clearance particularly fronting the administration building, parking lot, and center of campus; weed wacking and mowing; and power washing walkways.

Those with irrigation pipe repair experience are also asked to indicate their expertise, as the school’s maintenance crew needs manpower to restore sprinklers to get the campus back in shape. Other work wishes include painting some classrooms and repainting safety railings.

The day will begin with registration through Hale Pāʻina (cafeteria) with morning refreshments followed by a welcome, and work directions and pule. A box lunch will be provided as “grab and go” or volunteers can relax and talk story in the cafeteria.

Volunteers are asked to register immediately (the July 13 deadline has been extended to July 17). Copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://bit.ly/malamaikekula; or email your full name and contact info to [email protected] Use MALAMA I KE KULA on subject line or leave a message for Fillazar at the Foundation cell 808-661-5332.