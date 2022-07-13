Nurses’ Association endorses McKelvey in State Senate race

File photo. PC: Angus McKelvey

The Hawaiʻi Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50 announced the endorsement of Angus McKelvey in the 6th District State Senate race. The district now includes all of South and West Maui, portions of Wailuku, and the southern area of Kahului.

“We feel that he is the candidate whose values are closely aligned with our organizational values and goals,” said Daniel Ross, president of the HNA. “We look forward to working closely with him to support healthcare workers and our community in Hawaiʻi.”

From its foundation in 1917, the Hawaiʻi Nurses’ Association has served as the organization for nursing in Hawaiʻi. The HNA represents approximately 4,000 members in 30 bargaining units at 24 different facilities in Maui and the state. The organization represents not only registered nurses but also advocates for licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and radiation therapists.

“Nurses were critical frontline workers during the pandemic and selflessly gave of themselves, so our communities stayed safe,” said McKelvey. “They serve as an essential part of our access to healthcare, especially in Maui and the other Neighbor Islands, and I am grateful for their support and the chance to work for them and their families in the State Senate.”

The primary election is on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

There are six candidates in the race for the District 6 Senate seat. The list includes: Shaina Forsyth (D), Tamara “Mara” Goebbert (D), Angus “Mac” McKelvey (D), Philip Raya (R), Melissah “Mish” Shishido (G), and Sheila Walker (R).

West Maui Taxpayers Association 2022 Candidates Night

West Maui Taxpayers Association to hold Primary Candidates Night on July. 21, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The West Maui Taxpayers Association invites West Maui voters to a 2022 Primary Candidates Night on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Lahaina Civic Center, Social Hall. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. with a Meet & Greet, followed by the program which is set to start at 5 p.m.

The WMTA Primary Candidates Night is the only forum of its kind in West Maui, according to the organization. The WMTA has been providing the service for many years as a free public event.

Candidates who appear on the West Maui Primary Election ballots have been invited including: US Senator, US Representative District II Governor, Lt. Governor, State Senator District 6, State Representative District 14, Maui Mayor, and Maui County Council Seats.

WMTA is unique in that its mission is to promote efficient use of the taxes generated to invest in infrastructure, services and amenities that help ensure that West Maui “remains one of the best places to live, work and visit in the world.”

The WMTA Primary Candidates Night is for West Maui voter education. Any candidate attending is asked to refrain from bringing a large contingent of supporters. No signs, banners or other campaign materials will be allowed inside the Civic Center, and all election activities must be conducted outside at the hall table areas. Anyone displaying disruptive or disrespectful behavior will be asked to leave, according to organizers. There will be a complimentary catering dinner service provided by WMTA.

West Maui voters and community members are invited to the WMTA for this event. A followup General Candidates Night is also planned on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Election Calendar

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]