Grammy Award-winner Kalani Peʻa. Photo Credit: Antonio Agosto

The Shops at Wailea is relaunching its free concert series with three-time Grammy Award-winner Kalani Pe’a on July 29 at 5:30pm.

Formerly known as “Concerts at The Shops,” the monthly live music series is now titled “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea,” which means “the sweet music of Wailea.”

The concert series, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, is part of The Shopsʻ cultural programs that celebrate the aloha spirit and perpetuate Hawaiʻi’s heritage, according to a company press release.

“Offering family-friendly events like this is our way of honoring our Wailea community,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “Having Hawaiʻi-born and Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe’a perform on opening night makes it truly special.”

Grammy Award-winner Kalani Peʻa sings a range of music, including original Hawaiian songs. Photo Credit: Antonio Agosto

Kalani Pe’a became the first Hawaiian recording artist to win a Na Hoku Hanohano Award and a Grammy Award for his debut album, “E Walea.” The Hilo native sings everything from classical, musical, ballads, R&B and soul to traditional and original Hawaiian music, displaying his wide-ranging talents as a songwriter and music composer. Through his music, he shares his soulful voice and love of Hawaiian culture.

The “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series will be held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will feature local artists. The complimentary event will take place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and is open to guests of all ages.

For more information on events at The Shops, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.

