PC: CPHC/NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service says “locally strong trades will focus moisture associated with decaying Tropical Cyclone Darby over windward Big Island and perhaps east Maui late tonight and Saturday, where periods of heavy rain can be expected. Elsewhere, fairly typical trade wind weather can be expected.”

In an updated weather synopsis issued at 9:05 p.m. on Friday, the NWS says conditions will improve over the eastern islands Saturday evening, with a fairly dry trade wind pattern holding in place statewide through Tuesday.

As of 11 p.m. on Friday, Tropical Storm Darby was located: 300 miles ESE of Hilo; 390 miles SE of Hāna; 420 miles SE of Kahului; 455 miles SE of Kaunakakai; 440 miles ESE of Lānaʻi City; and 515 miles ESE of Honolulu.

The Central Pacific Hurricane center reports that Darby remains a weak tropical Storm ESE of Hawaiʻi, with maximum sustained winds dropping to 45 mph. The system was moving toward the west at 21 mph.

According to the 11 p.m. forecast, “the forecast track will bring the center of Darby south of the Big Island on Saturday… Darby is expected to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low late Saturday or Saturday night before dissipating on Sunday.”

The CPHC says tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The CPHC says, “Darby is expected to produce localized storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches along portions of mainly windward Big Island and windward Maui. These rains may cause minor flooding especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.”

On Maui, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reports that Mākena State Park will be open on Saturday, and based on monitoring and discussion with Maui County Ocean Safety Officers, may close on Sunday.

This comes ahead of reports of a “historic” South Pacific swell bringing high surf and rough ocean conditions over the weekend. As a result, several State beach parks along south-facing shores will be closed.

On the water, large swells generated by Darby are expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend, with swells likely producing hazardous surf and dangerous rip currents.

This large south swell is expected to be the largest seen in Hawaiʻi over the last decade, according to a news release issued by DLNR. “Waves are forecast to peak in the 15-20 foot range on the south shores of each island, building all day Saturday to high surf warning levels Saturday night through Sunday night. Large wave run up and coastal impacts are expected, especially during the late afternoon high tides,” the release said.