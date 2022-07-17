Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 South Facing 18-24 18-24 15-20 15-20 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:33 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:49 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:46 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 05:51 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:17 AM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A historic south swell is expected to peak today, then slowly subside Monday through much of next week. This swell will continue to produce Warning level surf into Monday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into much of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.