Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2022

July 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 




South Facing
18-24
18-24
15-20
15-20 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:33 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 12:46 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 05:51 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:17 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A historic south swell is expected to peak today, then slowly subside Monday through much of next week. This swell will continue to produce Warning level surf into Monday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into much of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Tropical Storm Darby Could Bring 2 4 Inches Of Rain To Windward Maui And Big Island  2Historic South Swell Dumps Water On Roadways 18 24 Foot Surf Expected  3Nine Graduate With The Maui Police Departments 92nd Recruit Class  4Brown Water Advisory Issued For South Facing Shores Of Maui  5Man Found Unresponsive In Waters Off Kahekili Highway  6Hurricane Darby Slowly Weakening More Rapid Weakening Expected Soon