Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|South Facing
|18-24
|18-24
|15-20
|15-20
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A historic south swell is expected to peak today, then slowly subside Monday through much of next week. This swell will continue to produce Warning level surf into Monday.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into much of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
