Maui Election

Maui logs 34.8% voter turnout

By Wendy Osher
 August 15, 2022, 8:41 AM HST
* Updated August 15, 8:42 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File photo by Wendy Osher.

Voter turnout in Maui County was 34.8% for the 2022 Primary Election, with 39,493 ballots cast out of 113,427 registered voters.  

Mauiʻs  turnout was the lowest in the state, and lower than last election cycle when Hawaiʻi switched to voting by mail.  It was, however, better than 2016 when turnout fell below 30%.  

The majority of ballots arrived by mail or drop box, with 38,121 ballots marked as mail-in, for 33.6% of the turnout.

There were a total of 1,372 voters who cast their ballots in-person, representing 1.2% of the turnout for the primary.

Of the ballots cast, there were 28,829 that voted Democrat, 8,075 voted Republican, 513 cast non-partisan ballots, 271 with Aloha Aina, 225 voted with the Green Party, 116 Libertarian, 27 Constitution Party, 1,292 had no party selected, and 145 voters cast Multi-party ballots.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Statewide, 338,477 people cast ballots out of 853,874 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 39.6%. Hawaiʻi County had the highest voter turnout in the state at 41%, followed by the City and County of Honolulu with 40.4%, Kauaʻi at 38.5%, and Maui at 34.8%.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A complete list of election results from Saturday’s Primary is posted here.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
12022 Hawaii Primary Election Results 2Top Three Maui County Mayoral Candidates React To Early Results Bissen Victorino Lead 3Early Maui County Council Results Highlight Valley Isle Natives Political Newcomers 4Maui Fire Crews Battle Brush Fire In Kahului Near Hoʻokele Street 5Emergency Sand Cleanup In Kihei Set To Begin Aug 17 6No Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi After 6 8 Kermadec Islands Earthquake