Voter turnout in Maui County was 34.8% for the 2022 Primary Election, with 39,493 ballots cast out of 113,427 registered voters.

Mauiʻs turnout was the lowest in the state, and lower than last election cycle when Hawaiʻi switched to voting by mail. It was, however, better than 2016 when turnout fell below 30%.

The majority of ballots arrived by mail or drop box, with 38,121 ballots marked as mail-in, for 33.6% of the turnout.

There were a total of 1,372 voters who cast their ballots in-person, representing 1.2% of the turnout for the primary.

Of the ballots cast, there were 28,829 that voted Democrat, 8,075 voted Republican, 513 cast non-partisan ballots, 271 with Aloha Aina, 225 voted with the Green Party, 116 Libertarian, 27 Constitution Party, 1,292 had no party selected, and 145 voters cast Multi-party ballots.

Statewide, 338,477 people cast ballots out of 853,874 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 39.6%. Hawaiʻi County had the highest voter turnout in the state at 41%, followed by the City and County of Honolulu with 40.4%, Kauaʻi at 38.5%, and Maui at 34.8%.

A complete list of election results from Saturday’s Primary is posted here.