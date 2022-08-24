Maui News
Traffic accident on “Pali” section of Honoapiʻilani Highway
Emergency crews are on the scene of a traffic accident in the “Pali” area of the Honoapiʻilani Highway. The incident was reported at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
An ambulance was already on scene at last report.
The highway remains open.
Motorists can expect delays.
