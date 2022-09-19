Maui News

Nighttime traffic signal upgrades planned islandwide on Maui

September 19, 2022, 10:15 AM HST
Haleakalā Highway. Maui Now file photo.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises the public of planned night work to upgrade operating systems at approximately 80 state-owned traffic signals across the island of Maui.

The work will take place starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and is expected to be completed at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. No travel lanes will be closed; however, there may be delays of less than 10 minutes at traffic signals during the upgrades.

The upgrade schedule is:

Monday, Sept. 19 – Central/East Maui
Work to take place between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. at signals along Hāna Highway (Route 36) and Haleakalā Highway (Route 37).

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Central/South Maui 
Work to take place between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. at signals along Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) and Maui Veterans Highway, formerly Mokulele Highway, (Route 311).

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – West Maui 
Work to take place between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. at signals along Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30).

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Wailuku and Kahului 
Work to take place between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. at signals along Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400), Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311), Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), Hāna Highway (Route 36), Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), Kūihelani Highway (Route 380), and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Airport Access Road).

During the software upgrades, the traffic signals will be placed in flashing mode for 10 minutes or less. While traffic signals are flashing, the intersections should be treated as all way stops. After the upgrade, the traffic signals will be returned to normal operations and the contractor will move to the next location. 

These improvements will enhance safety of traffic operations by ensuring the signals are running latest software. HDOT asks drivers on the road that may come across the intersections being upgraded proceed with caution. We appreciate your cooperation as we work to maintain and improve our highway infrastructure. 

