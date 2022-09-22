Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. PC: courtesy

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, has announced the phase-one completion of its property-wide refresh. This marks the resort’s most extensive renovation since its launch more than 30 years ago.

The 40-acre resort fronting Maui’s Wailea Beach, presents a newly revitalized Botero Lounge, a total revamp of its exclusive Napua rooms, suites and private lounge, and the transformation of two dining venues into brunch restaurant, ‘Ikena, and grab-and-gourmet market, Loulu. A completely reimagined wellness and Spa experience will be revealed in 2023.

Grand Wailea is also celebrating a new look and feel with experiential on-property programming throughout 2022, featuring continued partnerships with wine brands Kosta Browne and La Fête du Rosé, and an art installation by world-renowned multimedia artist Michael Pendry.

“We are thrilled to update the classic charm of Grand Wailea, while enhancing the luxury and heritage for which it is known, and to commemorate this new chapter with so many exciting activations and partnerships,” said JP Oliver, managing director in a press release. “We look forward to finalizing all redesigned spaces and ultimately offering guests an enriched product with authentic Hawaiian experiences in our idyllic Maui setting.”

Botero Lounge

The newly revitalized Botero Lounge features select artwork from Grand Wailea’s 900-piece outdoor art museum, equipped with nine bronze sculptures by renowned contemporary artist, Fernando Botero, each flown in from Italy over 30 years ago to grace the space.

Housing the largest private collection of Botero sculptures in the world, Grand Wailea has restored pieces to their original form as part of the wider revitalization.

New menus feature fresh sushi prepared live by Chef Moony, paired with specialty cocktails teeming with a fusion of Japanese and local influences.

Botero Lounge will also host the resort’s new, all-encompassing “The Art of…” series, including guest-centric workshops such as “The Art of Sushi-Making,” “The Art of Whiskey,” and “The Art of Cocktail Mixing” – all taught by experts in their respective fields.

Napua Tower

Grand Wailea’s Napua tower is the resort’s focal point. The dedicated ‘tower’ in the heart of the resort features a private lounge for guests which debuted in June following a complete renovation.

Featuring an impressive collection of modern and post-modern art throughout, guest rooms and suites have been reimagined by Nina Chiappa Interiors. Design elements reflect a contemporary and abstracted Hawaiian theme revolving around land and water.

Guests of Napua enjoy a private concierge, the exclusive Napua Lounge with food and beverages, and daily activations including chefs’ stations, beverage tastings, live entertainment, and spa and wellness sessions.

ʻIkena and Loulu

Two of the resort’s former food and beverage venues debuted under fresh concepts this summer:

“ʻIkena translated from Hawaiian can mean a view, seeing, or knowing, which is befitting of the indoor-outdoor venue that offers sea and sky views from every table,” according to the announcement.

Every Saturday, ‘Ikena will host a rosé brunch in partnership with premium rosé label La Fête du Rosé offering local favorites such as Maui Honey Fried Chicken and Waffles, Hawaiian Sweet Bread French Toast, and Eggs Benedict Kona Crab Cake.

Artisanal café-market concept Loulu was named after the only species of palm tree native to Hawai’i which can be found throughout the property.

The market has been refurbished with fresh, vibrant colors, high-top counter seating, and French windows with garden views. The venue offers a selection of health and wellness-focused foods and beverages, including artisanal pizza, hand-crafted acai bowls, and fresh-brewed local coffee.

Keeping with its wellness theme, Loulu is the only venue on the island to offer exclusive items from organic Los Angeles-based grocer, Erewhon, such as dried chili lime mango, spirulina popcorn, and chocolate chip oatmeal cookies.

Wellness

Currently undergoing a top-to-bottom transformation, Grand Wailea’s 50,000 square-foot Spa Grande, will be revealed next year.

“In the meantime, Mōhalu by Spa Grande offers an intimate spa experience and personal escape, inspired by the same Spa Grande heritage and traditions,” according to the announcement.

More information is available online at www.grandwailea.com.