Waikapū Country Town development. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

The Land Use Commission unanimously approved Waikapū Properties’ petition to amend conditions now covered by a public-private partnership between the County of Maui and the developer.

The approval allows Maui County to assume the developer’s required contribution toward a new Central Maui wastewater treatment plant, Waiʻale Road extension and improvements in exchange for 213 additional workforce units in the planned Waikapū Country Town community.

“The LUC’s approval gives Waikapū Properties a green light to move ahead with plans to build 1,500 new, single-family, multifamily and rural units,” said Mayor Victorino who expressed his appreciation for the approval.

Last month, the Maui County Council approved the public-private partnership agreement. The additional 213 affordable workforce housing units, brings the total to 500, as part of the planned community in Central Maui.





























