Maui Business

Honsador to recognize outstanding high school students with new scholarship awards

October 13, 2022, 8:12 AM HST
Honsador Lumber has launched two new programs recognizing outstanding high school students in the community. 

Applications are now being accepted for the first bi-annual Honsador Lumber High School Hero Award. Through an online application process, nominations may be submitted by students themselves, or by family, community, and faculty members by visiting Honsador’s website at honsador.com.

To qualify, students must be enrolled as a current high school student (freshman, sophomore, junior or senior) in the Hawaiian Islands, in good academic standing with strong classroom attendance, and goes above and beyond in showing school spirit and serving their community as a positive role model.

The winner will receive a $250 donation by Honsador Lumber in the student’s name to the academic department or nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization of their choice. The recipient will also receive a $1,500 cash prize for themselves and press and media coverage provided by Honsador Lumber.

Fall High School Hero applications are being accepted now through Nov. 15 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 16, 2022.

The Spring High School Hero nominations will open in February of 2023. 

In addition, Honsador also announced all High School Hero applicants for Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 will be considered for the first annual Honsador Lumber $5,000 Scholarship Award. 

This $5,000 scholarship recipient will be announced at the end of the school year in May 2023.

Visit the link to learn more and apply.

