PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources.

A Lānaʻi man was cited for possession of an illegal throw net, a petty misdemeanor offense.

The citation was issued during patrol of the north side of the island by an officer with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

According to department reports, the officer observed the man bending over a bucket near the water’s edge. Department officials say the man looked in the officer’s direction, and then allegedly attempted to hide the bucket before contacting the officer.

The officer recovered the bucket in the man’s possession and reported that it contained a throw net and numerous small fish.

Throw nets used for fishing are regulated under Hawai‘i Administrative Rules and are required to have a stretched mesh measurement of at least 2 inches, when possessed in the water or on or about the shore where fish may be taken.

An inspection revealed the throw net had a stretched mesh measurement of ½ inch, according to DLNR. There were also 58 iao (bait fish) and 12 oama in the net and bucket.

The 34-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Lānaʻi District Court on Nov. 15, 2022.

Suspicious activity regarding natural resources violations can be reported by calling the DOCARE 24-hour tip line at 643-DLNR or by reporting on the free DLNRTip app.