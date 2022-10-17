Winners of the 2022 Aloha Awards from the Hawaiʻi chapter of the American Resort Development Association. Photo Courtesy: ARDA-Hawaiʻi

The Hawaiʻi chapter of the American Resort Development Association honored the statewide winners of the 2022 Timeshare with Aloha Awards, which recognize employees for their professionalism, expertise and aloha spirit.

From a pool of 42 nominations, winners were chosen in nine award categories. Five are from Maui.

The 2022 Award winners are:

Bell/Valet Person of the Year – Vance Patao, the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas in Kaʻanapali

Community Supporter of the Year: Shayda Medeiros, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas in Kaʻanapali

Engineer/Maintenance Person of the Year: Steven Stiller, The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas

Food & Beverage Person of the Year: Fely Domingo, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Front Desk Person of the Year: Janine Navidad, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club on Oʻahu

Housekeeper of the Year: Noel Butay, Marriot Vacation Club – Waiohai Beach Club in Kōloa in Kauaʻi

Security Person of the Year: Erica Anderson, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas in Kaʻanapali

Leader of the Year: Tie — Gwen Alcantra, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club on Oʻahu & Owen Hoff, Lawai Beach Resort in Kōloa in Kauaʻi

Activities Person of the Year: Shoko Fox, Hilton Grand Vacations

“Timeshare is an important component of Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry, accounting for 13 percent of the state’s visitor lodging inventory and thousands of jobs,” said Mitchell A. Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaiʻi Chairman and managing principal of Imanaka Asato. “Despite a few challenging years, Hawaiʻi’s timeshare employees have excelled, representing the industry with the highest standards of professionalism and genuine hospitality.”

A panel of judges independently scored the nominees based on several criteria, including experience, service and the exemplification of the aloha spirit.

ARDA-Hawaii is the local chapter of the American Resort Development Association, the national timeshare trade association. There are 95 resorts and more than 15,000 units. The organization is committed to supporting the communities in which its resorts are located through organized events, monetary and in-kind donations, and volunteerism. For more information, visit www.ARDA.org.