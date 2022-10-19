Maui Surf Forecast for October 19, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|8-12
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|2-4
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:23 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The anticipated large, short period north swell will build down the island chain today into Thursday bringing advisory level surf to north facing shores. The swell is expected lower Thursday night through Saturday.
A series of moderate, long-period south swells will fill in today through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend and hold into early next.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com