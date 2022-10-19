Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
8-12
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
2-4
4-6
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:36 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

                            becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:46 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:52 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 05:03 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:01 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The anticipated large, short period north swell will build down the island chain today into Thursday bringing advisory level surf to north facing shores. The swell is expected lower Thursday night through Saturday. 


A series of moderate, long-period south swells will fill in today through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend and hold into early next. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
