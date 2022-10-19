Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 8-12 12-16 12-16 West Facing 2-4 4-6 5-7 5-7 South Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 4-6 East Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:36 AM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:46 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:52 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:03 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The anticipated large, short period north swell will build down the island chain today into Thursday bringing advisory level surf to north facing shores. The swell is expected lower Thursday night through Saturday.

A series of moderate, long-period south swells will fill in today through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend and hold into early next.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.