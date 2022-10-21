Maui News

Notice: 5-week closure of southbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Hwy. at Kaka Alaneo Dr.

October 21, 2022, 5:35 PM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying drivers of a 24-hour closure beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25 of the southbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kaka Alaneo Drive.  

Southbound traffic will be contra flowed through one northbound lane. Turns onto Honoapiʻilani Highway from Kaka Alaneo Drive are permitted during the closure period. Motorists can expect delays through the work area.  

Work being done in this area is to connect the new sewer main on Kaka Alaneo Drive to a manhole on Honoapiʻilani Highway. This project is expected to last five weeks, weather permitting, with the 24-hour closure ending on Dec. 9, 2022. 

