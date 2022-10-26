Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Frequent showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:38 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:51 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:05 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will shift out of the north and peak this afternoon, before slowly subsiding Thursday through Saturday. A small north swell is possible next Sunday into Monday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected along north facing shores for the foreseeable future. 


South facing shores will remain small through today with mainly background energy and windswell wrapping in. A small long- period south swell will fill in Thursday and likely peak Friday before slowly dropping over the weekend into early next week. A series of small south swells will keep the surf from going flat along south facing shores through next week. Choppy, elevate surf along east facing shores will hold through today before gradually declining Thursday through Saturday. East shore surf will gradually build Sunday into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
