Maui Surf Forecast for October 26, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Frequent showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:25 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will shift out of the north and peak this afternoon, before slowly subsiding Thursday through Saturday. A small north swell is possible next Sunday into Monday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected along north facing shores for the foreseeable future.
South facing shores will remain small through today with mainly background energy and windswell wrapping in. A small long- period south swell will fill in Thursday and likely peak Friday before slowly dropping over the weekend into early next week. A series of small south swells will keep the surf from going flat along south facing shores through next week. Choppy, elevate surf along east facing shores will hold through today before gradually declining Thursday through Saturday. East shore surf will gradually build Sunday into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com