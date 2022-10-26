Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Frequent showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:38 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:51 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will shift out of the north and peak this afternoon, before slowly subsiding Thursday through Saturday. A small north swell is possible next Sunday into Monday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected along north facing shores for the foreseeable future.

South facing shores will remain small through today with mainly background energy and windswell wrapping in. A small long- period south swell will fill in Thursday and likely peak Friday before slowly dropping over the weekend into early next week. A series of small south swells will keep the surf from going flat along south facing shores through next week. Choppy, elevate surf along east facing shores will hold through today before gradually declining Thursday through Saturday. East shore surf will gradually build Sunday into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.