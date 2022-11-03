The parking lot for the Wailuku Gym and New Wailuku Pool will be closed for required maintenance on Nov. 9 and will reopen on Nov. 11, 2022, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The gym and pool will remain open.

Parking for these facilities will be available at the Wells Park Complex parking lots.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

