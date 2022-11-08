Maui Election

Maui has a new Mayor: Bissen Campaign declares victory, Victorino accepts defeat

By Wendy Osher
 November 8, 2022, 11:44 PM HST
* Updated November 8, 11:46 PM
RICHARD BISSEN CAMPAIGN DECLARES “MAYOR RICHARD BISSEN” AFTER SECOND PRINTOUT. In an HNN interview with incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino just prior to the Bissen announcement, Victorino said, “I accept defeat,” and said he would make the transition as smooth as possible.

Update: 9:52 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022

The Richard Bissen campaign has declared their candidate mayor after the second printout. In a Hawaii News Now interview just prior to the Bissen announcement, Victorino conceded saying, “I accept defeat,” and vowed to make the transition between administrations as smooth as possible.

Bissen, a retired judge, maintained a strong lead over Victorino in the second printout, which was released shortly before 10 p.m. Bissen had secured 59.7% of the vote with 20,676 ballots cast in his favor, while Victorino had 14,178 votes, or 39.7% after the second printout.

  • Maui’s has a new mayor. Richard Bissen has enough votes after the second printout to be declared the winner, his campaign announced. PC: Jack Dugan ( 11.8.22)
  • Retired judge Richard Bissen of Maui takes photos with campaign supporters at an election night gathering at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: Jack Dugan (11.8.22)
  • Retired judge Richard Bissen of Maui takes photos with campaign supporters at an election night gathering at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: Jack Dugan (11.8.22)
In the Council races, incumbents Yuki Lei Sugimura, Shane Sinenci, Tamara Paltin, Alice Lee, Tasha Kama, Gabe Johnson, and Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, all have leads after the 2nd printout. The closest council race is on Lānaʻi, between Johnson 15,334 (42.9%) and former longtime councilmember Riki Hokama 15,132 (42.4%), with just 202 votes separating the two candidates. In South Maui, Tom Cook is ahead of Robin Knox; and in Makawao, Nohe Uʻu Hodgins has a healthy lead against Nara Boone.

In the Senate, there’s some familiar faces leading the way with incumbent Lynn DeCoite garnering 73% of the vote in District 7; and Angus McKelvey getting more than 60% of the vote in District 6 after the second printout.

Former West Maui Couuncilmember Elle Cochran has 52% of the vote so far in the District 14 House race. In all other Maui legislative races, leading candidates have more than 60% of the vote in their respective races after the second printout, including: Incumbent Kyle Yamashita (District 12); and newcomers Terez Amato (District 11) and Mahina Poepoe (District 13).

The full results are posted here.

