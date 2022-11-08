Maui has a new Mayor: Bissen Campaign declares victory, Victorino accepts defeat
November 8, 2022, 11:44 PM HST
* Updated November 8, 11:46 PM
Update: 9:52 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022
The Richard Bissen campaign has declared their candidate mayor after the second printout. In a Hawaii News Now interview just prior to the Bissen announcement, Victorino conceded saying, “I accept defeat,” and vowed to make the transition between administrations as smooth as possible.
Bissen, a retired judge, maintained a strong lead over Victorino in the second printout, which was released shortly before 10 p.m. Bissen had secured 59.7% of the vote with 20,676 ballots cast in his favor, while Victorino had 14,178 votes, or 39.7% after the second printout.
In the Council races, incumbents Yuki Lei Sugimura, Shane Sinenci, Tamara Paltin, Alice Lee, Tasha Kama, Gabe Johnson, and Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, all have leads after the 2nd printout. The closest council race is on Lānaʻi, between Johnson 15,334 (42.9%) and former longtime councilmember Riki Hokama 15,132 (42.4%), with just 202 votes separating the two candidates. In South Maui, Tom Cook is ahead of Robin Knox; and in Makawao, Nohe Uʻu Hodgins has a healthy lead against Nara Boone.
In the Senate, there’s some familiar faces leading the way with incumbent Lynn DeCoite garnering 73% of the vote in District 7; and Angus McKelvey getting more than 60% of the vote in District 6 after the second printout.
Former West Maui Couuncilmember Elle Cochran has 52% of the vote so far in the District 14 House race. In all other Maui legislative races, leading candidates have more than 60% of the vote in their respective races after the second printout, including: Incumbent Kyle Yamashita (District 12); and newcomers Terez Amato (District 11) and Mahina Poepoe (District 13).
The full results are posted here.