One Love Skate presents Professional Skater Tim Byrne at Waipuna Chapel

One Love Skate presents professional skater Tim Byrne at Waipuna Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The demo takes place at Waipuna Chapel’s Outdoor Amphitheatre, located at 17 Ōmaʻopio Road.

This professional skateboarding demo will include giveaways from local skateboard companies, music, snacks and fun.

Registration is available online at oneloveskate.org for a chance to win free prizes—including a raffle for a Playstation 5.

The demo is free for the whole family.

Byrne also has a message about battling depression and has had struggles all people can relate to; but love has changed his life, and his love for skateboarding has helped keep him on the right path. Tim’s message and skating has impacted people all over the world, and his skateboarding skills are impressive to people of all ages.