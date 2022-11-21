Jason Economou, Charen Kepler and Dan Lang will serve as Directors.

Maui Family YMCA announced today the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Jason Economou, Charen Kepler and Dan Lang.

“We are so excited to have our newest members of the Maui Family YMCA Board of Directors. Dan, Charen and Jason will help in shaping the future for the Y in the years to come,” said Mike Morris, CEO of Maui Family YMCA.

Jason Economou is the Government Affairs Director for the Realtors Association of Maui and serves on the board for the Maui Food Bank. A graduate of Charleston School of Law, Economou served in the Peace Corps and was an Associate at Merchant Horovitz, LLLC prior to his current position. Jason lives in Wailuku with his wife and 14-month old son.

Charen Kepler is the Executive Director for Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows program. Previously Kepler was the Director of Leadership Development and Community Giving for the Old Lahaina Lūʻau. Charen is rooted on Maui, where she grew up and started her own family. She believes in the responsibility of learning how to better care for each other and our islands, and act in ways that protect Hawaiʻi’s unique culture and resources.

Dan Lang serves as the CEO of Cafe O’Lei Restaurants in Maui after a 20-year career as a United States Air Force officer and pilot. Originally from Minnesota, Lang lives in Kula with his wife Cherub and three sons, Logan, Lucas, and Lincoln. He most enjoys spending time with his family, beginning a farm on their land in Kula, and traveling.

Maui Family YMCA has served the community for over 60 years. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and the community through programs that foster moral growth and build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.